Black Friday is almost here, but we've been seeing some great early deals on TVs, laptops, earbuds, and, of course, smartwatches. Garmin smartwatches are some of the best companions if you're focused on fitness, exercise, or outdoor activities, and some of its highest-end options from the fenix line are on sale for Black Friday, allowing you to save up to $200.

Garmin fēnix Sapphire Solar watches

Garmin fenix 7S Sapphire Solar $600 $800 Save $200 The Garmin fenix 7S Sapphire Solar series is a multi-sport watch with a special scratch-resistant solar-charging lens. While there are models available in multiple sizes, this one is specifically designed for smaller wrists at 42mm with a 1.2-inch display. $600 at Best Buy

The Garmin fenix 7S Sapphire Solar watch is currently available for $600; that's $200 off the original price. This is the standard edition of the Sapphire Solar watch specifically designed for smaller wrists. It features a 1.2-inch touchscreen display and 42mm case size. This watch can last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and 14 days with solar charging enabled (and some exposure to the sun). If you only use the watch in battery-saver mode, it can stay powered for a whopping 47 days.

This watch is truly packed with sensors and monitors, including sleep, heart rate, and pulse ox (in select countries). The 7S comes preloaded with TopoActive maps and advanced GPS technology for more accurate tracking. You also get Daily Workout Suggestions, Recovery Time Advisor, surf features, and more. If you want to pack in the features without weighing down your wrists, this is a solid deal to take advantage of.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar $700 $900 Save $200 The Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar watch is a larger version of the 7S model with a 1.4-inch display, built-in LED flashlight, battery performance up to 37 days with solar charging, and more. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

The 7X Sapphire Solar is also available for $200 off for a final price tag of $700. It has a larger 1.4-inch display and 51mm overall size with solar charging that can power the watch for up to 47 days. It hosts the same health and wellness features that the 7S model supports, but also includes PacePro Technology, advanced performance metrics, and a built-in flashlight.

Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar $800 $1000 Save $200 The Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is a multi-sport GPS watch with a 1.4-inch retina display, a host of health and wellness monitoring features, training readiness features, and advanced navigation. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

The Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is a heavy-duty multi-sport watch that typically retails for $1,000, but you can buy it today for $800. This is the best of the best for the fenix line, with a powerful battery that can last up to 28 days in smartwatch mode and up to 90 days in battery-saver mode. This watch is large and in charge with too many features to list, but our favorites include the powerful Sapphire Solar lens, built-in LED flashlight, the Garmin ECG, grade-adjusted pacing for hikes and climbs, real-time stamina tracking, and recovery time suggestions.

These watches are just a sampling of what's available now for less. We'll continue updating hubs and rolling out new deals through the next week, so you don't miss out on buying the perfect present for your kid, spouse, parent, or you (no shame in getting yourself a little something this holiday season).