The past few years have been a barren wasteland when it comes to graphic card (GPU) deals during Black Friday. But with the crypto market crashing and prices slowly returning to normal, there are more than a few great Black Friday GPU deals hitting stores. Sure, you can pick up a full system from our roundup of the best Black Friday computer and laptop deals, but those looking to upgrade their current build or start something entirely new will want to check out what's on offer here.

Best NVIDIA RTX 3060 Black Friday deals

NVIDIA's RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards are incredible middle-ground options for PC gamers who want to maximize their performance to cost ratio. These GPUs will handle even modern AAA games at high frame rates with a 1440p resolution, and they cost a whole lot less than their RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 siblings. If you're looking to start a new build without overspending, this is a great place to start. MSI's Ventus 3X OC version of the RTX 3060 brings ample cooling, tons of power, and a great Black Friday sale price.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Great deal $350 $390 Save $40 MSI's Ventus 3X OC version of the RTX 3060 brings three cooling fans, 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and an industrial look that should suit most larger builds $350 at Best Buy

This isn't the only RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti on sale for Black Friday. Here are a bunch more options for those looking for something a bit different.

Best NVIDIA RTX 3070 Black Friday deals

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti represent a massive upgrade over the RTX 3060. Gaming enthusiasts who want a ton of power without going all-out with the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 will want to check out these GPUs, as they're capable of crushing 1440p gaming (with a bit of dabbling in 4K as well). A bunch of retailers are currently hosting Black Friday sales with these GPUs on sale, and we've collected the best right here. Starting off, the Zotac Gaming Trinity OC RTX 3070 Ti is likely the best value you'll find. Regularly priced at $700, it's down to just $570 for Black Friday.

Zotac Trinity OC RTX 3070 Ti Super performance $570 $700 Save $130 Zotac's Gaming Trinity OC version of the RTX 3070 Ti brings superb tri-fan cooling and built-in Spectra 2.0 RGB to give your gaming PC some extra style. It has 8GB of GDDR6X VRAM and is ready to crush 1440p gaming. $570 at Amazon

There are also a bunch of other NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Black Friday deals worth mentioning if the Zotac Trinity OC version isn't quite what you want.

Affordable Black Friday deals on AMD and NVIDIA GPUs

There seems to be an abundance of RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 GPU deals this Black Friday, but there are plenty of other graphics cards with different levels of performance on sale. AMD and NVIDIA are both offering up a bunch of low- and mid-range cards at great prices, ideal for those who are sticking with 1080p or who want to go with a budget build. The MSI Gaming X RTX 3050 with 8GB of VRAM stands out thanks to its quality build and super 1080p performance. It's currently down to $270 when you use promo code BFFDAY222 at checkout, with another $20 off when you mail in a rebate card.

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 GPU MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Unreal value $250 $330 Save $80 MSI's Gaming X version of the NVIDIA RTX 3050 includes 8GB of RAM, a dual-fan cooling system, and enough performance for a quality 1080p gaming experience. It's also fairly compact, making it an easier fit for small builds. It's currently $50 off at Newegg when you use code BFFDAY222 at checkout, with another $20 off when you use a mail-in rebate code. That brings the total price down to $250. See at Newegg

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out these other super affordable GPU deals available for Black Friday.

We reviewed the Zotac RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC that's on sale at Amazon, noting that it might be the best GPU for 1080p gaming. Be sure to read the full review for more information. And if you're looking for more great prices, our collection of the best Black Friday TV and home audio deals can help you get set up for a year of fun.