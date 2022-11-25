Quick Links
The past few years have been a barren wasteland when it comes to graphic card (GPU) deals during Black Friday. But with the crypto market crashing and prices slowly returning to normal, there are more than a few great Black Friday GPU deals hitting stores. Sure, you can pick up a full system from our roundup of the best Black Friday computer and laptop deals, but those looking to upgrade their current build or start something entirely new will want to check out what's on offer here.
Best NVIDIA RTX 3060 Black Friday deals
NVIDIA's RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards are incredible middle-ground options for PC gamers who want to maximize their performance to cost ratio. These GPUs will handle even modern AAA games at high frame rates with a 1440p resolution, and they cost a whole lot less than their RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 siblings. If you're looking to start a new build without overspending, this is a great place to start. MSI's Ventus 3X OC version of the RTX 3060 brings ample cooling, tons of power, and a great Black Friday sale price.
MSI GeForce RTX 3060
MSI's Ventus 3X OC version of the RTX 3060 brings three cooling fans, 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and an industrial look that should suit most larger builds
This isn't the only RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti on sale for Black Friday. Here are a bunch more options for those looking for something a bit different.
- MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060: $340 at Newegg ($40 off, includes free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060: $380 at Best Buy ($100 off)
- Zotac Gaming Twin Edge RTX 3060: $350 at Amazon ($61 off)
- Gigabyte AORUS Eagle RTX 3060 Ti: $500 at Best Buy ($200 off)
Best NVIDIA RTX 3070 Black Friday deals
The NVIDIA RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti represent a massive upgrade over the RTX 3060. Gaming enthusiasts who want a ton of power without going all-out with the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 will want to check out these GPUs, as they're capable of crushing 1440p gaming (with a bit of dabbling in 4K as well). A bunch of retailers are currently hosting Black Friday sales with these GPUs on sale, and we've collected the best right here. Starting off, the Zotac Gaming Trinity OC RTX 3070 Ti is likely the best value you'll find. Regularly priced at $700, it's down to just $570 for Black Friday.
Zotac Trinity OC RTX 3070 Ti
Zotac's Gaming Trinity OC version of the RTX 3070 Ti brings superb tri-fan cooling and built-in Spectra 2.0 RGB to give your gaming PC some extra style. It has 8GB of GDDR6X VRAM and is ready to crush 1440p gaming.
There are also a bunch of other NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Black Friday deals worth mentioning if the Zotac Trinity OC version isn't quite what you want.
- Gigabyte Aorus Master GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: $710 at Best Buy ($270 off)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: $610 at Newegg ($30 off, use code BFDBY2A789)
- ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti: $750 at Best Buy ($150 off)
- Zotac AMP Holo RTX 3070 Ti: $600 at Amazon (150 off)
- Zotac Gaming Twin Edge OC RTX 3070: $451 at Amazon ($80 off)
Affordable Black Friday deals on AMD and NVIDIA GPUs
There seems to be an abundance of RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 GPU deals this Black Friday, but there are plenty of other graphics cards with different levels of performance on sale. AMD and NVIDIA are both offering up a bunch of low- and mid-range cards at great prices, ideal for those who are sticking with 1080p or who want to go with a budget build. The MSI Gaming X RTX 3050 with 8GB of VRAM stands out thanks to its quality build and super 1080p performance. It's currently down to $270 when you use promo code BFFDAY222 at checkout, with another $20 off when you mail in a rebate card.
MSI GeForce RTX 3050
MSI's Gaming X version of the NVIDIA RTX 3050 includes 8GB of RAM, a dual-fan cooling system, and enough performance for a quality 1080p gaming experience. It's also fairly compact, making it an easier fit for small builds. It's currently $50 off at Newegg when you use code BFFDAY222 at checkout, with another $20 off when you use a mail-in rebate code. That brings the total price down to $250.
Not quite what you're looking for? Check out these other super affordable GPU deals available for Black Friday.
- MSI Mech 2X Radeon RX 6600: $190 at Newegg ($80 off, two free games included)
- PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6600: $230 at Amazon ($50 off)
- MSI Mech 2X Radeon RX 6650 XT: $230 at Newegg ($69 off, $20 rebate card, two free games)
- MSI Ventus XS OC GTX 1660 Super: $200 at Newegg ($30 off, $20 rebate card)
- XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 XT: $390 at Best Buy ($110 off)
- MSI Mech 2X OC Radeon RX 6700 XT: $390 at Best Buy ($140 off)
- Zotac Gaming OC GTX 1650: $160 at Amazon ($40 off)
- Zotac Gaming Twin Edge OC RTX 3050: $270 at Amazon ($60 off)
- Zotac Gaming GTX 1660: $180 at Amazon ($90 off)
We reviewed the Zotac RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC that's on sale at Amazon, noting that it might be the best GPU for 1080p gaming. Be sure to read the full review for more information. And if you're looking for more great prices, our collection of the best Black Friday TV and home audio deals can help you get set up for a year of fun.