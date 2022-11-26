The past few years have been pretty brutal when it comes to graphic card (GPU) prices, never mind finding any deals during Black Friday. But with the crypto market crashing and prices dropping back to normal, there are more than a few great Black Friday graphics card deals hitting stores. Sure, you can pick up a full pre-built system from our roundup of the best Black Friday computer and laptop deals, but those looking to upgrade their current build or start something entirely new will want to check out what's on offer here.

NVIDIA RTX 3070 deals

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti represent a massive upgrade over the RTX 3060. Gaming enthusiasts who want a ton of power without going all-out with the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 will want to check out these GPUs, as they're capable of crushing 1440p gaming (with a bit of dabbling in 4K as well). A bunch of retailers are currently hosting Black Friday sales with these GPUs on sale, and we've collected the best right here. Starting off, the Zotac AMP Holo RTX 3070 Ti is a high-end card that's currently $150 off for Black Friday.

Source: Zotac Zotac AMP Holo RTX 3070 Ti Huge performance $600 $750 Save $150 The Zotac AMP Holo RTX 3070 Ti brings massive performance for 1440p PC gaming (with even a bit of 4K mixed in) with 8GB of GDDR6X VRAM and extra features like ray tracing and DLSS. It's currently down to $600 at Amazon for Black Friday. $600 at Amazon

There are also a bunch of other NVIDIA RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti Black Friday deals worth mentioning if the Zotac AMP Holo version isn't quite what you want.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti deals

NVIDIA's RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards are incredible middle-ground options for PC gamers who want to maximize their performance to cost ratio. These GPUs will handle even modern AAA games at high frame rates with a 1440p resolution, and they generally cost a whole lot less than their RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 siblings.

Source: ASUS ASUS KO RTX 3060 Ti V2 OC Loaded with RGB $480 $530 Save $50 Using code BFFDAY234 at checkout will land you an extra $10 off the already-discounted price, bringing the total down to $480. That's a great price for a rad GPU with a ton of RGB style and great performance. $480 at Newegg

There aren't a ton of options when it comes to the RTX 3060 Ti on sale, but we did find these alternative deals.

Gigabyte AORUS Eagle RTX 3060 Ti: $500 at Best Buy ($200 off)

NVIDIA RTX 3060 deals

The NVIDIA RTX 3060 doesn't have quite as much oomph as its Ti sibling, but it's still an awesome card for quality 1440p gaming. You'll likely be able to find these cards cheaper as well, especially during Black Friday. MSI's Ventus 3X OC version of the RTX 3060 brings ample cooling, tons of power, and a great Black Friday sale price.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Great price $350 $390 Save $40 MSI's Ventus 3X OC version of the RTX 3060 brings three cooling fans, 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and an industrial look that should suit most larger builds. It's capable of handling quality 1440p gaming as is currently enjoying a $40 discount at Best Buy for Black Friday. $350 at Best Buy

This RTX 3060 from MSI might be one of the best deals for those who want a mid-range card, but there are plenty of other great NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPUs on sale.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060: $380 at Best Buy ($100 off)

Zotac Gaming Twin Edge RTX 3060: $350 at Amazon ($61 off)

Affordable AMD and NVIDIA GPU deals

There seems to be an abundance of RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 GPU deals this Black Friday, but there are plenty of other graphics cards with different levels of performance on sale. AMD and NVIDIA are both offering up a bunch of low- and mid-range cards at great prices, ideal for those who are sticking with 1080p or who want to go with a budget build.