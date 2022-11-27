Black Friday is done and dusted, but that doesn't mean retailers have pulled all their promotions. On the contrary, if you sweep through Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, etc., right now, you'll find some great last-minute deals on various products. Take iRobot's Roomba lineup of robot vacuums, for instance. Amazon is still running promotions on the entire lineup, and you can save over 40% on some of the best robot vacuums on the market if you act fast.

iRobot Roomba j7 $349 $599.99 Save $250.99 Get 42% off on the popular iRobot Roomba j7, and grab it for just $349 by following the link below. $349 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7 is one of the most popular robot vacuums in the company's lineup. It offers visual navigation and obstacle avoidance support, which means it won't bump into furniture or your pets while performing its cleaning duties. The smart vacuum also brings Smart Mapping to the table, letting you easily customize the zones you want it to clean. The model usually retails for $599.99 on Amazon, but you can snag it for just $349 by following the link above.

iRobot Roomba 692 iRobot Roomba 692 $174 $299.99 Save $125.99 Save 42% on the affordable iRobot Roomba 692 and grab it for just $174 at Amazon by following the link below. $174 at Amazon

If you don't want to spend over $300 on a robot vacuum, you can choose the more affordable Roomba 692 instead. While you will miss out on some of the smarts with this model, it's a perfectly capable option if you just want your floors cleaned and don't want to fiddle with any of the mapping shenanigans. The model usually retails for $300 at Amazon, but you can get it for just $174 by following the link above. Alternatively, you can pick the newer Roomba 694, which offers a couple of extras for just $5 more.

iRobot Roomba 694 $179 $274 Save $95 Get a 35% discount on the iRobot Roomba 694 and get it for just $179 at Amazon by following the link below. $179 at Amazon

If none of these models catch your fancy, you'd be glad to know that the more premium Roomba i3+ EVO, Roomba i3 EVO, Roomba j7+, and Braava Jet M6 are also available at discounted prices. These models offer advanced features that you won't get on the models mentioned above, but be prepared to shell out a pretty penny even after the discount.

Which one of these iRobot Roomba vacuums are you going to add to your household? Let us know in the comments section below. For more such amazing deals on smart home products, check out our Black Friday smart home hub.