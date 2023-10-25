It may be hard to believe, but the holiday season is fast approaching, which means it's time to buy lots of gifts for loved ones. However, if you want to spend less this holiday season, then there's no time than Black Friday. There have already been great opportunities to save on great laptops with Prime Day, but Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year, and there are tons of deals on laptops, phones, and all sorts of tech you might be thinking about buying.

Technically, Black Friday isn't until November 24th, but retailers are starting Black Friday deals earlier and earlier, and many great ones are already available. If you want to save money on a laptop this Black Friday, or even if you don't want to wait, you've come to the right place. We know a lot about laptops, so we're here to recommend the best ones to get ahead of this holiday season.

Best MacBook Black Friday deals

MacBooks are some of the best and most popular laptops in the world, and for good reason. They're powerful and efficient, plus they look great anywhere. Right now, there are a couple of great deals available, though more are likely to show up over time.

MacBook Air (M2) $899 $1099 Save $200 The M2 MacBook Air is one of the very best laptops on the market today, thanks to the super-efficient processor that gives it excellent performance and battery life. Plus, the thin and light design makes it great for just about anyone working on the go. $1150 at Amazon (15 inches) $899 at Best Buy (13 inches)

Source: Apple Apple MacBook Air (2020) If you want to spend a little less, you can still buy Apple's M1 MacBook Air, which is currently $50 cheaper than the M2 model. For that difference, we definitely recommend springing for the newer version if you can, but this is still a fantastic device for just about anyone. $849 at Amazon

Best premium and everyday laptop deals

If you're more of a Windows user, and you're looking for a great laptop for everyday use, whether it's for work, school, or more casual use at home, there are tons of great laptops to choose form out there. And the Black Friday deals are already rolling in, so here are some of the highlights:

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) $950 $1400 Save $450 The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is our favorite laptop on the market right now, and these deals are already slashing up to $450 off its price tag. With high-end Intel processors, a great display, and a premium design, plus solid battery, this is a great opportunity to grab one of these. $950 at HP $1100 at Best Buy $1350 at Best Buy (OLED)

LG Gram 17 (2023) $1100 $1600 Save $500 Want a large laptop that's still lightweight? The LG Gram 17 is exactly that. Despite having a big 17-inch display, the LG Gram 17 weighs under three pounds, so it's easy to take anywhere. It packs a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 and has a beautiful Quad HD+ panel, plus you can save a whopping $500 on it right now. $1100 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 $800 $1100 Save $300 The Lenovo Yoga 6 is an excellent budget-oriented laptop and this top-tier configuration comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Add a solid Full HD+ display, a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello, and a big $300 discount, and this is an opportunity you can't miss. $800 at Lenovo

Want more options? Check out all even more great laptop deals below:

Gaming laptop Black Friday deals

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming rig or get your first gaming laptop, there are plenty of great deals available ahead of Black Friday as well. Here are some of our favorites:

Lenovo Legion 9i (2023) $3181 $3800 Save $619 The Lenovo Legion 9i is our favorite gaming laptop right now, packing super powerful specs into a very compact chassis. It includes an Intel Core i9, up to RTX 4090 graphics, and a stunning mini-LED display. It's over $600 below its MSRP, so while it's still pricey, this is an amazing deal. $3181 at Lenovo

Source: HP HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023) $1900 $2200 Save $300 The HP Omen Transcend is an excellent gaming laptop with a modern and clean design, but also powerful specs with an Intel Core i9 and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics, plus a beautiful mini-LED panel. You can shave $300 off its official price, making this a very tempting laptop. $1900 at Best Buy

Source: Acer Acer Predator Helios Neo 16" $1100 $1580 Save $480 If you want to save even more money, the Acer Predator Helios Neo is a fantastic laptop for the more budget-conscious. It still has an Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, plus 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for a very reasonable price. $1100 at Best Buy

These are some of the best deals in our opinion, but there are plenty of other options if you're looking for something a bit different.

Best Chromebook Black Friday deals

Finally, if you're a fan of Google's ChromeOS, the offerings are a little more sparse, but there are some great options all the same. You can find some great Chromebooks at discounted prices right now.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch $499 $699 Save $200 The HP Chromebook Plus x360 is a sleek new Chromebook with a premium build and great performance, with an Intel Core i3 processor and a sharp Full HD+ display. It's also massively discounted at $200 off, making this an amazing deal. $499 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 $269 $399 Save $130 If you prefer a larger screen, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is another great option. It's got the same capable Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, and a solid Full HD 15.6-inch display. With this $130 discount, it's a mere $269, which is super affordable for what you get here. $269 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $379 $499 Save $120 The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a convertible laptop with a 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus a sharp Full HD+ touch display. It comes in a sleek and subdued design, and with a $120 discount, it's already super affordable. $379 at Best Buy

These are some of the best deals you can get right now, and there aren't a ton more great ones yet, but we do have some additional options if these don't seem like your style.