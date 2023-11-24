If you’re planning to upgrade your processor this Black Friday, then it’s a good idea to ensure it’s compatible with your current motherboard. Since Intel and AMD change sockets every 3–5 years, this can increase your expenses if you’re in the habit of upgrading your CPU every generation.

Thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sale, you won’t have to worry about spending a fortune on your motherboard. As a matter of fact, two of MSI’s high-end motherboards are heavily discounted this holiday season.

MSI B760 Gaming Plus Wi-Fi Motherboard

MSI B760 Gaming Plus WiFi $150 $160 Save $10 The MSI B760 Gaming Plus WiFi is a budget-centric motherboard that supports Intel's 12th and 13th-gen processors. It's compatible with DDR5 memory modules and packs enough cooling provisions for you to overclock your system without encountering thermal issues. $150 at Amazon

Compatible with the LGA 1700 socket, the MSI B760 Gaming Plus is a solid option for those planning to upgrade to the latest Intel processors. Besides providing adequate cooling provisions with its extended heatsink, the mobo also ships with an M.2 Shield Frozr heatsink to regulate the temperature of your high-speed M.2 SSD.

The motherboard isn't lacking in the connectivity department either, as it comes with built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 modules alongside all the essential ports. Plus, the mobo allows you to overclock your DDR5 memory modules to 6800MHz and even features four debug LEDs to help you troubleshoot boot errors.

MSI B550-A PRO ProSeries Motherboard

MSI B550-A PRO ProSeries $115 $140 Save $25 MSI's B550-A PRO ProSeries is an AM4 motherboard with support for PCIe 4.0 SSDs and GPUs, and has a midrange 10+2+1 stage VRM. Plus, it's discounted to $115, which is a fantastic price for a motherboard of its caliber. $115 at Amazon

On the other hand, the MSI B550-A PRO motherboard is compatible with the last-gen Ryzen 5000 processors from Team Red. The AM4 socket and DDR4 memory sticks may not be the newest hardware standards in 2023, but they’re great if you want to build a budget PC. The MSI B550-A PRO features the same cooling provisions as the B760 Gaming Plus, so you don’t have to worry about running into thermal issues when overclocking your system.

The motherboard supports up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM sticks, and you can overclock them to 4866MHz in a few seconds using the A-XMP facility in the BIOS. The EZ Debug LEDs make troubleshooting a breeze, while the dedicated “Flash BIOS” button lets you flash new BIOS firmware within seconds!

Once you're done choosing your new motherboard, be sure to check out the best Black Friday CPU and GPU deals.