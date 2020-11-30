Black Friday has evolved into a month-long extravaganza now, giving you plenty of time to find the best deals on your favorite gadgets and other essentials. A lot of retailers have already started offering early access to some of their best deals to the customers, meaning plenty of great deals are already live. We've already highlighted some great Black Friday PC and laptop deals, and it's now time to check out some unmissable deals on smartphones. There's no better time than Black Friday to splurge on the smartphone you've been eyeing for a long time, and many of these deals are simply too good to pass. From cutting edge flagships to some solid mid-range smartphones, here are the best Black Friday smartphone deals you can grab early if you don't want to wait.

Best deals on top smartphones

These phones rank among the top picks in our collection of best smartphones, and they're perfect for those looking to upgrade from their aging device. These phones are worth considering even at their full price, so the deals only make them better.

Best deals on Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung's Galaxy phones are also seeing some early discounts that are already live ahead of Black Friday. Here, take a look:

Best deals on OnePlus phones

OnePlus is back in a big way in 2023, and many of its great devices are currently discounted ahead of the Black Friday sale.

Best deals on Motorola phones

Motorola phones also tend to get huge discounts during Black Friday, making them great options to consider in the U.S. Many of them are already available at discounted prices, so consider these to be among the first to lock in a deal.

Best Black Friday deals on smartphones: Final thoughts

Those are some early Black Friday deals on smartphones you can grab right now to ensure you're locking in your deal before the rest. We'll continue updating this page as more deals start flowing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so consider bookmarking this page to stay up to date with all the exciting offers. Alternatively, you can also stop by our Black Friday Computing and TV deals, if you are eyeing a bigger purchase than a smartphone this year.