Black Friday has evolved into a month-long extravaganza now, giving you plenty of time to find the best deals on your favorite gadgets and other essentials. A lot of retailers have already started offering early access to some of their best deals to the customers, meaning plenty of great deals are already live. We've already highlighted some great Black Friday PC and laptop deals, and it's now time to check out some unmissable deals on smartphones. There's no better time than Black Friday to splurge on the smartphone you've been eyeing for a long time, and many of these deals are simply too good to pass. From cutting edge flagships to some solid mid-range smartphones, here are the best Black Friday smartphone deals you can grab early if you don't want to wait.
Best deals on top smartphones
These phones rank among the top picks in our collection of best smartphones, and they're perfect for those looking to upgrade from their aging device. These phones are worth considering even at their full price, so the deals only make them better.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra512GB for the price of 128GB$1169 $1380 Save $211
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the best flagship phone you can buy in the U.S., and it comes with everything you'd expect from a top tier flagship in 2023. You can get the 512 GB variant of this phone for less than the price of 128GB model for a limited time, so grab it while you can.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FEGet Galaxy Buds FE for $50
Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE is a solid choice for those who want to experience the best of Samsung's Galaxy S23 series without paying the premium price for it. There are no discounts on this phone at the moment, but you can grab a pair of Galaxy Buds FE with it for an additional $50.
Motorola Razr+ (2023)Best foldable deal$700 $1000 Save $300
The Moto Razr+ is among the best foldable phones you can buy in the U.S. It goes head-to-head with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the best clamshell foldables and is a no-brainer for $700.
Motorola Edge+ (2023)Lowest price in 30 days$600 $800 Save $200
The Moto Edge+ is among the most impressive phones to come out in 2023, and it's perfect for those who are looking to buy a high-end phone in 2023 with some well-rounded specifications. $600 is also the lowest price we've seen for this particular phone in a long time.
Apple iPhone 14$100 instant savings$630 $730 Save $100
Apple's iPhone 14 may not have all the bells and whistles, but it remains a solid phone for the price. It is great for those upgrading a relatively old iPhone and the $100 discount for Black Friday makes it even better.
OnePlus Nord N30 5GLowest price ever$230 $300 Save $70
The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is one of those phones that is worth considering even at its full price, so the $230 deal price for Black Friday makes it even better.
Best deals on Samsung Galaxy phones
Samsung's Galaxy phones are also seeing some early discounts that are already live ahead of Black Friday. Here, take a look:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5$950 $1000 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy S23$700 $800 Save $100
Samsung Galaxy S23+$900 $1000 Save $100
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4$1350 $1800 Save $450
Best deals on OnePlus phones
OnePlus is back in a big way in 2023, and many of its great devices are currently discounted ahead of the Black Friday sale.
OnePlus 11$550 $700 Save $150
OnePlus Open$1400 $1700 Save $300
OnePlus 10 Pro$430 $550 Save $120
Best deals on Motorola phones
Motorola phones also tend to get huge discounts during Black Friday, making them great options to consider in the U.S. Many of them are already available at discounted prices, so consider these to be among the first to lock in a deal.
Motorola Edge+ (2023)$600 $800 Save $200
Motorola Razr (2023)$500 $700 Save $200
Moto G Play 2023$100 $170 Save $70
Moto G Stylus (2023)$150 $200 Save $50
Best Black Friday deals on smartphones: Final thoughts
Those are some early Black Friday deals on smartphones you can grab right now to ensure you're locking in your deal before the rest. We'll continue updating this page as more deals start flowing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so consider bookmarking this page to stay up to date with all the exciting offers. Alternatively, you can also stop by our Black Friday Computing and TV deals, if you are eyeing a bigger purchase than a smartphone this year.