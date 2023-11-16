Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Pixel 8 Pro is the latest flagship from Google, and it packs the best the company has to offer in 2023. It features the newest Tensor G3 processor, like its regular Pixel 8 sibling, but it comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, a brighter screen, a larger battery, and more storage options. $799 at Best Buy $799 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 boasts of the company's new Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. Compared to the Pixel 7, it has a brighter display, a larger battery with quicker charging, and upgraded cameras. $549 at Amazon $549 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 7a $374 $499 Save $125 Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget conscious. The Pixel 7a packs the flagship Tensor G2 chip, flagship-tier cameras, an improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability, and wireless charging support. $374 at Amazon $375 at Best Buy

Black Friday is starting earlier than ever this year, with plenty of deals on laptops, SSDs, Apple products, and more. But if you've been looking to get a fantastic deal on a smartphone, you're definitely going to want to check out these discounts on Google's Pixel lineup. The Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, and Pixel 7a are now on sale, with discounts up to 25% off. If that wasn't enough, you can also score some great discounts on cases as well.

With that said, if you're looking to get the best slab phone from Google, you want to go with the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google's Tensor G3 processor, comes with 12GB RAM, and also has a variety of different storage options and colors. For a flagship, you expect the device to have a good screen and a powerful processor, but where the Pixel 8 Pro really shines is with its camera, and software that makes use of AI and on-device machine learning algorithms.

Google Pixel Fold $1399 $1799 Save $400 The Google Pixel Fold is a feature-rich device with a compact form factor, flagship hardware, impressive cameras, and a phenomenal software experience. $1399 at Amazon $1399 at Best Buy

For those looking for something more affordable, the Pixel 7a is a fantastic choice and is the best mid-range smartphone you can buy right now. The device delivers when it comes to daily performance, but also has a great camera and its software tricks are miles ahead of the competition. And of course, if you're looking for a foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold is going to be a fine choice. While it might not be the best foldable smartphones on the market, it's certainly got its charm and, of course, powerful software features.

With that said, if you're looking for a Pixel smartphone, you really can't go wrong with any of the previously mentioned options. Just be sure to grab some accessories like a new case with your new phone to keep it protected.