Black Friday is here, and BLUETTI is ready to power your yachting adventures like never before. Whether you're navigating open waters, anchoring at serene coves, or indulging in luxurious on-deck amenities, uninterrupted power is a must. This Black Friday, BLUETTI’s innovative power stations offer the perfect solution for yachtsmen, sailors, and boaters looking to elevate their on-water experiences.

With limited-time deals and premium products designed for reliability and versatility, it's time to make your yachting dreams a reality.

From navigation systems to communication devices, refrigerators, and lighting, BLUETTI’s power stations provide the reliable, portable energy needed to keep your adventures afloat.

Uninterrupted adventures with BLUETTI

For yachtsmen and sailors, uninterrupted power is non-negotiable. BLUETTI’s power stations are designed with the specific needs of on-water adventurers in mind.

Reliable power for critical electronics

Yachting relies heavily on electronics like GPS navigation systems, radios, and communication devices. BLUETTI’s AC200L Portable Power Station, with its 2400W output and 11 versatile ports, ensures all your critical gear stays powered. Whether you’re plotting your next course or staying connected with the mainland, you can trust BLUETTI to keep everything running smoothly.

Portable power for onboard comfort

Luxurious yachting is all about comfort and convenience. BLUETTI’s power stations can power refrigerators, entertainment systems, and lighting, ensuring that your onboard experience is as enjoyable as it is efficient. The compact and portable design makes it easy to move power stations around your yacht.

Solar charging for remote locations

Even in the most remote corners of the ocean, BLUETTI has you covered. Both the AC200L and the newly launched Elite 200 V2 support solar charging, giving you an eco-friendly way to keep your power stations charged while you explore uncharted waters.

BLUETTI AC200L portable power station

The BLUETTI AC200L portable power station is a must-have for any yachtsman or sailor seeking reliable and versatile power for life on the water. As an upgraded version of the popular AC200MAX, the AC200L boasts an impressive 2400W output, capable of powering everything from navigation systems and communication devices to onboard appliances like refrigerators and lighting.

It’s a compact powerhouse designed for seamless yachting experiences.

With the ability to connect multiple external battery packs, such as the B300 (3072Wh), B210 (2150Wh), or B230 (2048Wh), it can reach a massive capacity of up to 8192Wh. This scalability ensures that no matter the length of your journey, you’ll have all the power you need. Fast charging is another highlight—this power station can recharge to 80% in just 45 minutes using a 2400W AC input.

Solar enthusiasts will also appreciate its 1200W solar input capability, which allows for a full recharge in as little as 1.7 hours.

With 11 versatile ports, including AC, USB, a 30A RV port, and a 48V/8A DC port, the AC200L supports a wide range of devices and appliances. Whether you’re recharging your phone, powering your RV’s battery, or running essential yacht systems, this power station can handle it all.

Its robust design, combined with a 5-year warranty and local customer support, makes the AC200L a reliable and essential companion for yachting adventures.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 portable power station

The newly launched BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 portable power station redefines portable power solutions for yachting. Released just in time for Black Friday, this state-of-the-art device offers a powerful combination of capacity, durability, and versatility. With a 2600W output (5200W peak) and a capacity of 2073.6Wh, it’s designed to meet the demands of even the most power-hungry devices.

From small refrigerators and high-end cameras to navigation equipment and entertainment systems, the Elite 200 V2 can handle it all with ease.

This power station is built to last, boasting a 17-year lifespan with over 6000 charge cycles, ensuring reliable performance for years to come. It also supports fast charging, reaching 80% capacity in just 50 minutes, so you can quickly get back to enjoying your adventures. Additionally, it features the ability to power up to nine devices simultaneously, offering multiple AC outlets, USB ports, and more.

This versatility ensures that all your electronic needs are covered, whether you’re navigating the open seas or entertaining guests on your yacht.

Compact and portable, the Elite 200 V2 is perfect for on-water adventures where space is at a premium. Its sleek design and robust construction make it easy to transport and integrate into your yacht’s setup. As the newest addition to BLUETTI’s lineup, the Elite 200 V2 is an ideal choice for those seeking both luxury and practicality in their portable power solutions.

BLUETTI Charger 1

The BLUETTI Charger 1 is the perfect accessory to complement your power station and ensure you’re never left without power on your yacht. Designed with versatility in mind, it’s compatible with all BLUETTI power stations and most other brands, making it an essential tool for any boater.

Its high-speed charging capability delivers up to 560W of power, a significant improvement over traditional car cigarette lighter chargers, which makes it an invaluable asset for quickly recharging your devices or power station.

Equipped with smart protection features, the Charger 1 safeguards your vehicle’s battery and power station against common risks such as short circuits, reverse connections, under-voltage, and over-temperature. It also includes an active cooling system to ensure optimal performance and longevity, even in the challenging conditions of a marine environment.

For added convenience, the Charger 1 features app control, allowing you to adjust the output voltage and monitor your car battery status in real time.

Setting up the Charger 1 is straightforward, thanks to its easy installation process, making it an excellent choice for sailors who value simplicity and efficiency. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this accessory provides peace of mind and reliable performance, ensuring you stay powered up wherever your adventures take you.

Whether you're charging your BLUETTI power station directly from your yacht’s battery system or topping off smaller devices, the Charger 1 is a practical and efficient solution for on-the-go power.

Why choose BLUETTI for your yachting adventures?

Versatility and reliability

BLUETTI’s power stations are built to adapt to various power needs. From small boats to luxury yachts, their devices provide the flexibility to power everything from navigation equipment to entertainment systems.

Eco-friendly solutions

With support for solar charging, BLUETTI offers an environmentally friendly way to stay powered. Reduce your carbon footprint while enjoying the tranquility of the ocean.

Portability and convenience

Compact designs and lightweight construction make BLUETTI power stations easy to transport and install. No more struggling with cumbersome equipment—these devices are designed for convenience.

Unbeatable value

Black Friday deals add incredible value to already impressive products. Secure your power station at a fraction of the cost and enjoy uninterrupted adventures for years to come.

Set sail with BLUETTI

For boaters and luxury travelers, the BLUETTI Black Friday sale represents more than just savings—it’s an opportunity to upgrade your yachting lifestyle. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or someone who enjoys the occasional boating trip, BLUETTI’s power stations will keep your adventures powered and your yacht running seamlessly.

Act fast—these deals are available for a limited time only. Elevate your yachting experience this Black Friday with BLUETTI and enjoy luxurious, uninterrupted adventures on the open seas. Don’t miss out on the chance to power up your yacht and save big!