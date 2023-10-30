The holiday season is looming ever closer, which means it's time to shop for gifts for your loved ones and pick up a few for yourself at the same time. We've already had big deals thanks to Prime Day, and now it's time for the more traditional shopping holiday of the year, Black Friday. It's always a great time to save on tech, as companies clear the shelves ahead of the big announcements from the trade shows that start in January.

We know Black Friday isn't until Nov. 25, but it seems nobody told the bigger retailers, who are all starting Black Friday deals early. If you want to save money on speedy SSD storage this holiday season, we're here to help. We know all about storage, and we're good at sniffing out a good deal. Here are all the great SSD deals we could find in the run-up to Black Friday.

Best M.2 SSD Black Friday deals

M.2 SSDs are the fastest storage available for consumer use. Whether you want the best performance for gaming on your desktop, or from a portable console like the ROG Ally, the best time to buy a larger capacity drive is during a shopping holiday. There are already some great deals to be had, and we expect to see more as Black Friday gets closer.

Source: Western Digital WD Black SN850X with Heatsink $90 $180 Save $90 The WD Black SN850X is one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, with a pre-applied heatsink, and up to 7,300MB/s transfer speeds, perfect for gaming PCs or PS5 use. $90 at Newegg

Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD $100 $190 Save $90 The Crucial P3 Plus 2TB is a great price/performance champion with up to 5,000MB/s sequential reads, 4,300MB/s sequential writes, and this deal gets you 2TB of storage for under $100. $100 at Amazon

Source: Silicon Power Silicon Power XS70 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD $103 $125 Save $22 This M.2 NVMe SSD from Silicon Power comes with 2TB of storage with super speedy 7,300MB/s reads and 6,800MB/s writes, and a preapplied heatsink, so it's perfect for upgrading the storage in your PS5 or your gaming PC. $103 at Amazon

Want even more speedy NVMe SSD storage options? Check out all the deals below:

Best 2.5-inch SATA SSD Black Friday deals

If you're looking for capacity over speed, add some SATA SSDs to your system. These drives are physically larger in size, and slower in performance, but they're still a world apart from mechanical hard drives. Black Friday deals are already starting to trickle in, and here are some of the best around.

Crucial MX500 SSD $46 $100 Save $54 Save 54% off a 1TB SATA SSD for your computer, which is the minimum size we'd recommend for a boot drive to put Windows and all of your programs on. $46 at Amazon (1TB)

Crucial BX500 $90 $100 Save $10 Get 2TB of SATA SSD storage for under $76, with 540MB/s transfer speeds, which are perfect for OS use or for adding game installation space. Don't forget to add the $14 coupon to drop the $90 price even further. $90 at Amazon (2TB)

Source: Western Digital WD Blue SA510 SATA SSD $50 $100 Save $50 Add up to 4TB of SATA SSD storage with WD Blue drives, with up to 50% off in the run-up to Black Friday over on Amazon. It might not be the fastest SSD on the block, but SATA is tried-and-tested tech so it's great for game storage. $50 at Amazon (1TB) $111 at Amazon (2TB) $225 at Amazon (4TB)

SATA SSDs aren't as popular anymore as the faster PCIe SSDs have decreased in price, but you can still get some great deals on higher capacity drives. Here are a bunch of more early deals we found:

Source: Samsung Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD $120 $170 Save $50 $120 at Amazon (2TB)

Source: Silicon Power Silicon Power A55 SATA SSD $153 $180 Save $27 $153 at Amazon

Source: PNY PNY CS900 500GB SSD $28 $31 Save $3 $28 at Amazon

Best external SSD Black Friday deals

Portable SSDs are the best way to add storage to locked-down laptops or smartphones, where upgrades are impossible. The best thing about portable SSDs is that because data is saved as bits of charge, there are no moving parts to get damaged as they rumble around in your backpack. It's always wise to have a couple on hand, so stock up while holiday deals are around.

Samsung T7 Shield $100 $130 Save $30 Save big on one of our favorite external SSDs, the Samsung T7 Shield. Don't forget to click the coupon for $30 off to get this great 2TB external drive for under $100. $100 at Amazon

Samsung T9 Portable SSD $200 $240 Save $40 Amazon is starting the Black Friday deals early this year, and the latest portable SSD from Samsung, the T9, is $40 off currently for the 2TB capacity. That's a great price on an external SSD with up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds. $200 at Amazon

Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD $130 $160 Save $30 The Crucial X9 Pro 2TB is a great, rugged external SSD with IP55 water and dust resistance, and up to 1,050MB/s read and write speeds for speedy file transfers to and from your device, including the iPhone 15 Pro. $130 at Amazon (2TB)

If you need even more speedy external storage, we've got more deals for you below: