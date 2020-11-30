This year's holiday shopping season has kicked off early, and we're already seeing a ton of great Black Friday deals on TVs as we approach the event proper. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are always a great time to pick up a new TV, and this year's extended event means there are plenty of opportunities to pick up a new screen even before the traditional weekend sales event.

Many major online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Samsung, already have Black Friday pricing, and some are also offering pricing protection should you see a lower price as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you're shopping for Amazon Fire, LG, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba or the more budget brands, this list of great TV deals should have what you need.

Best Black Friday TV deals

The best deals on TVs ahead of Black Friday

Source: Samsung SAMSUNG 65" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Television Samsung's 65-inch Class TU690T 4K LED TV has been steadily dropping in price at Walmart, and we've now arrived at a $398 price as we head into Black Friday. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, it runs on the Tizen platform, and it brings HDR 10 and HLG support for a gorgeous picture. $398 at Walmart

LG UR7800 Series LED UHD TV $800 $1250 Save $450 This massive 86-inch 4K LED TV from LG's UR7800 Series is currently discounted by $450 at Best Buy, bringing the total down to just $800. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, it runs on the webOS platform, and it supports HDR 10 and HLG. Sync it with your smart home and enjoy a picture big enough to feel like you're at a theater. $800 at Best Buy

Source: Toshiba Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K LED TV $500 $800 Save $300 Toshiba's 75-inch Class C350 4K LED TV is a massive screen available at a very attractive price, discounted by $300 at both Best Buy and Amazon. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10, it runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform, and it has a 60Hz base refresh rate as well as Toshiba's Motion Rate 120 for smoother picture. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Sony X90L $1998 $2999 Save $1001 This massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L smart TV has a 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 for gaming, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 support. It runs on the Google TV platform for easy streaming, and it works with most major smart home setups. $2000 at Best Buy $1998 at Walmart

Samsung 98-inch Class Q80C QLED 4K TV $4998 $7998 Save $3000 This is one of the biggest deals you'll find on a TV as we head into Black Friday, with $3,000 off the regular price. This is a 98-inch Samsung Clas Q80C QLED 4K TV that runs on the Tizen smart platform. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, it has a backlight with local dimming zones, and it has HDMI 2.1 inputs. $4998 at Amazon $5000 at Best Buy $5000 at Samsung

Best Black Friday OLED TV deals

Big savings on some of the most expensive screens

Source: Sony Electronics Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED $1398 $2198 Save $800 Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR A90J smart TV has a 4K resolution with HDR support, as well as an OLED panel for outstanding color and contrast. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother picture, and it runs on the Google TV platform for easy streaming. $1398 at Walmart

LG A2 OLED 48" $550 $1300 Save $750 The 48-inch LG Class A2 TV has a brilliant OLED panel at a 4K resolution, making everything you watch pop with amazing color and contrast. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support, and it runs on the webOS platform for easy streaming and smart home integration. $550 at Best Buy

Samsung S90C OLED $1600 $2100 Save $500 Samsung's S90C OLED TV with 65-inch panel and 4K resolution recently dropped in price at Amazon, and Best Buy has now caught up with a major Black Friday deal. It runs on the Tizen platform for easy smart home integration and streaming, plus it has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support for an oustanding viewing experience. $1598 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy $1600 at Samsung

OLED TVs are some of the most sought-after options on Black Friday, as their generally high pricing can be easily slashed by hundreds of dollars. There are plenty more great Black Friday deals on OLED TVs that I've listed here.

Best 60-90 inch Black Friday TV deals

Great deals on huge TVs from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and more

These TVs are big enough to emulate a true theater setup, whether you want to watch sports, TV, movies, or enjoy some gaming. Here are the best big TV deals as we head into Black Friday.

Best 50-59 inch Black Friday TV deals

More deals on medium-sized screens from Samsung, LG, Insignia, and more

TVs sized between 50 and 59 inches are much easier to fit in a den or living room, and they still offer a larger picture to make your TV, movies, sports, and games pop. I've collected some great Black Friday deals here on TVs between 50 and 59 inches to help you find the perfect screen at a discount.

Best 32-49 inch Black Friday TV deals

Save on smaller TVs from Toshiba, Samsung, and more

Smart TVs sized between 32 and 49 inches are great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, or for console gaming. Their smaller size means they're always available at a relatively affordable price; nevertheless, I've found some great Black Friday deals as we head into the event proper.

FAQ

Q: When do the best TV deals occur?

Smart TVs are almost always on sale at some retailers, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday have traditionally been the time to buy a great TV. That's been cut into a bit this year with Amazon's multiple Prime Day events, but things are already looking good for those who need a new TV for the holiday season. Some of the biggest and most popular retailers like Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy already have sales on a wide range of smart TVs and great Android TVs. Samsung's official site is also a great place to shop, as it usually has a similar deal there as compared to third-party retailers.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to be the final big sales events of the year, and those who haven't found what they needed earlier this year should hopefully be able to get the perfect new smart TV at a discount.

Q: How can you tell if it's a good Black Friday deal?

Comparing prices from previous months and years, if possible, is the best way to see if you're getting a good Black Friday deal on a TV. Lots of retailers will raise regular prices in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making the eventual sales seem a lot better than they really are. You can always check multiple retailers to see regular pricing against the sale pricing, and if Amazon is involved you can always employ a tool like CamelCamelCamel to get a clear reading of past price drops.

Casual shoppers who just want to easily find a big discount on a TV of their choosing can keep an eye on this curated list of smart TV deals; we're keeping it updated regularly as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday.