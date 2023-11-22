Black Friday is almost here, with retailers starting the feeding frenzy of deals early on everything from Apple products to laptops and everything in between. We're also seeing deep discounts on super speedy SSDs, including this one, which is perfect for portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. The massive success of these consoles has driven huge sales of storage replacements, including this Teamgroup MP44S, which is the best bang for the buck drive. This is the cheapest price we've seen on this product, at least for the 2TB version, which is the one you should aim for. That makes it a one-and-done upgrade for the Steam Deck to the largest storage capacity that is currently available.

As for the specifications of the Teamgroup MP44S, this Gen4 drive has excellent read and write speeds, with up to 5,000 MB/s and up to 3,500 MB/s, respectively. Our testing found it was pretty close to those specifications, with 5,168 MB/s sequential reads, and outperformed on sequential reads at 3,890 MB/s. This is a great drive for the ROG Ally or Steam Deck, where you'll be putting it into the portable console and then installing games over Wi-Fi. And you get a whopping five-year warranty, giving you peace of mind that this drive will go the distance.

While 2TB is the best choice to upgrade your portable console with, and the biggest discount on offer on this drive on Black Friday, Teamgroup does also have a 1TB option that's 6% off. So if you've been waiting for a great deal to upgrade the storage in your ROG Ally or Steam Deck, this is the one. Just be sure to grab one before the deals are over, because the 2TB is sure to sell out.