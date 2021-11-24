Here are the Best Black Friday Deals on Smartphones, Earbuds, and more!

Although some companies started offering early Black Friday deals right after Techtober wrapped up, the best Black Friday deals offering the biggest savings will be announced this week. To help you cash in on the offers, we’ve rounded up the best deals on phones, accessories, audio gear, and more in this post. So, if you’ve been saving up all year to get yourself a shiny new piece of tech, now is undoubtedly the best time to hit that buy button. Let’s jump right in and take a look at the best Black Friday deals of 2021.

Best Black Friday Phone Deals

Have you been saving up for a new phone? Here are the best Black Friday deals on phones that will get you the best bang for your buck:

OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently available for just $799 ($270 off MSRP). Click on the button to get yours right away! Buy from Amazon

Moto Razr 5G The iconic Moto Razr 5G is available for just $799.99 this Black Friday. The phone usually retails for around $990. Buy from Amazon

Moto Edge 2021 Save $100 on an unlocked Moto Edge 2021 -- a mid-range phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset. Buy from BestBuy

Best Black Friday Phone Accessory Deals

If you’ve just ordered a phone from the deals mentioned above, you might be on the lookout for a new case, charger, or another accessory for it. Here are the best Black Friday deals on phone accessories that you should definitely check out:

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 packs a 10,000mAh battery, two charging ports, USB PD support, and up to18W fast charging support. Buy from Anker

Apple Watch SE Apple's cheapest smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, is now even more affordable. You can get it for just $219 on Best Buy. Buy from BestBuy

Anker PowerHouse 200 10,000mAh not enough for your gadgets? Get the Anker PowerHouse 200 with a 57,600mAh battery, multiple charging outlets, and 30W fast charging support for just $169.99. Buy from Amazon

Best Black Friday Earbuds & Headphones Deals

Audiophiles rejoice! Here are some insanely good Black Friday deals on earbuds and headphones that might catch your fancy:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live You can snag a Galaxy Buds Live on Amazon for just $99 right now. That's $70 off on MSRP! Buy from Amazon

Jabra Elite 85t The Jabra Elite 85t TWS earbuds are currently available for 35% off MSRP on Amazon. Click the button below to get yours for just $149.99. Buy from Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Save $100 on one of the best ANC headphones available in the market -- the Sony WH-1000XM4. Buy from Amazon

Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon Devices

Amazon always offers amazing deals on its wide range of in-house products during Black Friday, and things aren’t any different this time around. Here are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, and other devices that you shouldn’t miss:

Fire TV Stick Lite The entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite is even more affordable this Black Friday. Get it for just $17.99 on Amazon right now. Buy from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K The Fire TV Stick 4K can be yours for just $24.99 this Black Friday. That's $25 off its MSRP. Buy from Amazon

Best Black Friday Deals on Google Devices

Google’s latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are available at attractive discounts this Black Friday. In addition, the company is offering great discounts on older devices, Nest smart home products, and more. Here are all the noteworthy Black Friday deals on Google devices:

Nest Wifi router and point Improve WiFi connectivity at home with this Nest Wifi router and point combo for just $179 ($90 off MSRP). Buy from BestBuy

Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Save $50 on the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and level up your smart home experience this Black Friday. Buy from BestBuy

Nest Learning Thermostat Get the Nest Learning Thermostat right now to save $70 up front and more on your energy bills. Buy from BestBuy

This list is a WIP. We’ll keep adding new deals throughout this week. So, make sure you’re tuned in to all our updates, or you might miss some good offers.