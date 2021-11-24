Here are the Best Black Friday Deals on Smartphones, Earbuds, and more!
Although some companies started offering early Black Friday deals right after Techtober wrapped up, the best Black Friday deals offering the biggest savings will be announced this week. To help you cash in on the offers, we’ve rounded up the best deals on phones, accessories, audio gear, and more in this post. So, if you’ve been saving up all year to get yourself a shiny new piece of tech, now is undoubtedly the best time to hit that buy button. Let’s jump right in and take a look at the best Black Friday deals of 2021.
Navigate this page:
- Best Phone Deals
- Best Phone Accessory Deals
- Best Earbuds & Headphones Deals
- Best Deals on Amazon Devices
- Best Deals on Google Devices
Best Black Friday Phone Deals
Have you been saving up for a new phone? Here are the best Black Friday deals on phones that will get you the best bang for your buck:
- The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently available for just $799 ($270 off MSRP). Click on the button to get yours right away!
- The iconic Moto Razr 5G is available for just $799.99 this Black Friday. The phone usually retails for around $990.
- Save $100 on an unlocked Moto Edge 2021 -- a mid-range phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset.
- AT&T is offering up to 50% off on the Google Pixel 6, no trade-in required
- Get up to $900 off on the iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max on Verizon
- Buy one iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 from T-Mobile and get the second one for free
- Get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Buds 2 for just $1,499 on Amazon
Best Black Friday Phone Accessory Deals
If you’ve just ordered a phone from the deals mentioned above, you might be on the lookout for a new case, charger, or another accessory for it. Here are the best Black Friday deals on phone accessories that you should definitely check out:
- The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 packs a 10,000mAh battery, two charging ports, USB PD support, and up to18W fast charging support.
- Apple's cheapest smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, is now even more affordable. You can get it for just $219 on Best Buy.
- 10,000mAh not enough for your gadgets? Get the Anker PowerHouse 200 with a 57,600mAh battery, multiple charging outlets, and 30W fast charging support for just $169.99.
- T-Mobile is giving away a 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for free on purchase of a qualifying watch line
- The Belkin BoostCharge 15W wireless charging pad is available for just $19.99 on Amazon
- Save $10 on the Anker PowerCore MagGo 5K on Verizon
- Buy any variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 on AT&T and get one for free when you purchase an installment plan
- Getting two Apple Watches? You can save up to $330 on AT&T
Best Black Friday Earbuds & Headphones Deals
Audiophiles rejoice! Here are some insanely good Black Friday deals on earbuds and headphones that might catch your fancy:
- You can snag a Galaxy Buds Live on Amazon for just $99 right now. That's $70 off on MSRP!
- The Jabra Elite 85t TWS earbuds are currently available for 35% off MSRP on Amazon. Click the button below to get yours for just $149.99.
- Save $100 on one of the best ANC headphones available in the market -- the Sony WH-1000XM4.
- Get 20% off MSRP on the Galaxy Buds 2 on Amazon
- Got a kid? Surprise them with a Belkin SoundForm Mini wireless headphone for just $14.99
- Missed the recent AirPods Pro deal? You can still save $60 on a pair on BestBuy
- The Amazon Echo Buds Gen 2 is currently available for $50 off on MSRP
- Save $80 on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on Amazon
Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon Devices
Amazon always offers amazing deals on its wide range of in-house products during Black Friday, and things aren’t any different this time around. Here are the best Black Friday deals on Amazon Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, and other devices that you shouldn’t miss:
- The entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite is even more affordable this Black Friday. Get it for just $17.99 on Amazon right now.
- The Fire TV Stick 4K can be yours for just $24.99 this Black Friday. That's $25 off its MSRP.
- The 4th Gen Echo is Amazon's flagship smart speaker and it's currently available at a $40 discount.
- If you don’t mind settling for older hardware, you can get the 3rd Gen Amazon Echo for just $19.99 right now
- The Echo Show 5 Gen 1 is available at a 50% discount on MSRP on BestBuy
- Want a better camera? Get the Echo Show 5 Gen 2 for just $44.99 on Amazon
- Amazon’s 8-inch smart display, the Echo Show 8 Gen 1 is also available at an attractive discount on Amazon
Best Black Friday Deals on Google Devices
Google’s latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are available at attractive discounts this Black Friday. In addition, the company is offering great discounts on older devices, Nest smart home products, and more. Here are all the noteworthy Black Friday deals on Google devices:
- Improve WiFi connectivity at home with this Nest Wifi router and point combo for just $179 ($90 off MSRP).
- Save $50 on the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and level up your smart home experience this Black Friday.
- Get the Nest Learning Thermostat right now to save $70 up front and more on your energy bills.
- Save $50 on the Nest Doorbell (battery) on BestBuy
- Get the Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery) for just $149.99 on BestBuy
- Couldn’t get your hands on a Pixel 6? Get a Pixel 5a for just $399 instead
- The Nest Audio smart speaker can be yours for just $59.99 this Black Friday
- Keep your backyard safe with the Nest Cam with floodlight for just $229.99 ($50 off MSRP)
This list is a WIP. We’ll keep adding new deals throughout this week. So, make sure you’re tuned in to all our updates, or you might miss some good offers.