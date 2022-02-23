Black Shark 4 Pro reaches international markets almost a year after its Chinese debut

Xiaomi-backed gaming smartphone maker Black Shark has finally launched the Black Shark 4 Pro in international markets, almost a year after debuting the lineup in China. The Black Shark 4 Pro is a flagship gaming smartphone featuring top-of-the-line specs from last year, including a Snapdragon 888 chip, a 144Hz high refresh rate display, 120W fast charging support, and more. If you’re in the market for a new gaming smartphone and you’re considering the Black Shark 4 Pro, here’s what you need to know about the phone.

Black Shark 4 Pro: Specifications

Specification Black Shark 4 Pro Dimensions & Weight 163.83mm x 76.35mm x 9.9mm

220g Display 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED

1080 x 2400 (full HD+)

144Hz refresh rate

Up to 720Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness

HDR10+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Adreno 660

RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 +128GB UFS 3.1

12GB+256GB Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh battery

120W fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP, f/1.79

Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5MP, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 20MP, f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G NR (SA/NSA)

4G

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Software JoyUI 12.5 Other Features Shoulder triggers

The Black Shark 4 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The display refreshes at 144Hz and offers up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, along with HDR10+ certification and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. On the inside, the phone packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Black Shark 4 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter. Rounding off the hardware is a 4,500mAh battery, which offers support for 120W wired fast charging. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and customizable shoulder triggers for gaming.

In terms of connectivity, the Black Shark 4 Pro offers 5G and 4G support, along with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The device runs Black Shark’s custom Android skin JoyUI 12.5 out of the box. It’s based on Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 skin, but we’re not sure if it’s built on top of Android 11 or Android 12. Sadly, Black Shark’s product page for the device doesn’t specify the Android version. We’ll update this post as soon as Black Shark confirms the Android version.

Pricing & Availability

The Black Shark 4 Pro will be available through Black Shark’s website starting today. It will be available in two RAM/storage configurations, which are priced as follows:

8GB+128GB: $579, €579, £489

12GB+256GB: $679, €679, £569

The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in three finishes — Shadow Black, Misty Gray, and Cosmos Black.

What do you think of the Black Shark 4 Pro? Is it priced appropriately for a year-old device? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.