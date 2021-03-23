Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro launched in China with 144Hz displays and 120W fast charging

In a launch event in China, Xiaomi-backed Black Shark has unveiled two new gaming phones: the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro. Direct successors to the last year’s Black Shark 3 series, both phones boast notable improvements, including 144Hz displays, upgraded processors, and up to 120W fast charging support.

Black Shark 4 series: Specifications

Specification Black Shark 4 / Black Shark 4 Pro Dimensions and Weight 163.83mm x 76.35mm x 9.9mm

220g Display 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED

1080 x 2400 (full HD+)

144Hz refresh rate

Up to 720Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness

HDR10+ SoC Black Shark 4: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC Adreno 650 7nm

Black Shark 4 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Adreno 660 5nm

RAM and Storage Black Shark 4: RAM: 6GB, 8GB, 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Black Shark 4 Pro: RAM: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh battery

120W fast charging support Rear Camera Primary: Black Shark 4: 48MP f/1.8 Black Shark 4 Pro: 64MP f/1.8

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

8MP ultra-wide Tertiary: 5MP macro Front Camera 20MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

Type-C port

WiFi 6 with 2 x 2 MIMO antenna Others Shoulder buttons for gaming

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with MIUI 12

Black Shark 4

The Black Shark 4 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300nits peak brightness. Unlike previous Black Shark phones, which have always used a top-of-the-line Snapdragon processor, the standard Black Shark 4 is opting for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, a higher clocked variant of the Snapdragon 865. The device comes in four memory configurations: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. On the back, the Black Shark 4 sports a triple camera setup comprised of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. A 20MP unit is fitted on the front for the selfie needs.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery, a step down from the 4,720mAh battery on the previous model. On the flip side, you are now getting 120W fast charging support which the company claims can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes.

Other highlights of the Balck Shark 4 include two capacitive shoulder buttons, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, 5G support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone comes running MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Pricing and Availability

The Black Shark 4 is priced as below:

6GB + 128GB: CNY 2,499 (~$384)

8GB + 128GB: CNY 2,699 (~$415)

12GB + 128GB: CNY 2,999 (~$460)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,299 (~$507)

The Black Shark 4 is available for pre-order starting today from Black Shark’s online store.

Black Shark 4 Pro

The Black Shark 4 Pro only differs in terms of processor, the primary camera, and memory configuration. It’s powered by the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage and uses a 64MP primary camera instead of a 48MP one used by the regular model.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the Pro model is as follows:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,999 (~$615)

12GB + 128GB: CNY 4,499 (~$690)

16GB + 256GB: CNY 5,299 (~$813)

Xiaomi hasn’t yet shared any details regarding the subsequent global announcement of either of the phones.