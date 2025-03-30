Summary Blackberry phones may make a comeback, according to a Reddit post.

Specs include 5G, AMOLED display, capacitive keyboard, and AI capabilities.

UK startup may revive Blackberry with qwerty devices and exclusive licensing.

Okay, sit down for this one. If you're already seated...I don't know, you can get even comfier or something. Remember the Blackberry phones? You know, those cool devices that had a physical keyboard and didn't feel terrible to type long passages on, unlike a software keyboard? Well, take this with a pinch of salt (okay, a fistful of salt), but apparently it's coming back.

Blackberry phones may (and we really want to stress the "may") come back

A Blackberry sign is seen in front of their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch A Blackberry sign is seen in front of their offices on the day of their annual general meeting for shareholders in Waterloo, Canada June 23, 2015.

In a post on the Blackberry subreddit, user coldheartedsigma shares a post saying that the Blackberry is coming back. They cannot say what brand it is, share the completed design, or give us anything concrete at all, really. They claim they signed an NDA, which prevents them from saying more, and if I'm being honest, it does reek of "my dad works at Nintendo, trust me." But holy hell, what if it's real?

Here's everything they did say:

There's a UK based startup company speaking to investors currently for a pre-seed funding round and we were sent their pitch deck today. I managed to take a screenshot of the slide with their design and some specs. Looks like they are picking up where onward mobility slacked off. Some specs mentioned were: 5G

AMOLED Display

12GB rom & 256GB/512GB storage

Android 15

Generative AI capabilities

Capacitive keyboard They also have a product road map for multiple qwerty devices and are also negotiating exclusive licensing for Blackberry patents. They are very much focused on productivity.

Again, I can't stress how huge these pinches of salt need to be when digesting this information. There's a strong chance that it's nothing and will evaporate as time goes on. But there will be a sliver of hope from me, and I do hope this person isn't playing us all for fools. And if it doesn't pan out, hey; at least we have companies to make Blackberry-like accessories for existing phones.