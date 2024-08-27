Key Takeaways DaVinci Resolve 19 beats Premiere Pro to Windows on Arm.

A free version is available, with full capabilities for video editing.

The software is only compatible with new Windows on Arm PCs.

DaVinci Resolve 19 is now out of beta and available to the public, with native support for Windows on Arm. First announced at the 2023 Snapdragon Summit, the software wasn't ready for the Copilot+ launch day or even launch month, but it has still won the race against its biggest competitor — Adobe. Premiere Pro has only just become available through Microsoft's Prism emulator, and its native version has a vague launch period of "later this year".

This could give DaVinci a big advantage, allowing it to save Adobe fans from emulation while they wait for an Arm-native version of Premiere Pro and possibly winning them over in the process. With a free version available, anyone can download the software and give it a go, or you can buy the software as a one-time purchase for $295 — almost the same price as a year's subscription to Premiere Pro.

Which PCs can run DaVinci Resolve 19?

One thing to keep in mind is, according to Windows Central, the Arm64 software is only compatible with new Windows on Arm PCs, while something like a Surface Pro X will be unable to run it.

Source: Black Magic Design

The new version is available on macOS, Linux, and Windows x86 machines as well, but this is the first time the software has been available for Windows on Arm . It may seem like a niche market right now, but as long as Microsoft can pull off the software transition , it's unlikely to give up the performance and battery life gains that come with Arm64 chips — meaning the numbers of Windows on Arm PCs and users are only going to grow over the next few years.

In the more immediate future, the existence of a native Hollywood-grade video editor means there's one less thing to worry about for people considering the switch to a Snapdragon-powered PC. As for Premiere Pro, we'll be sure to update you when Adobe announces a more concrete date.