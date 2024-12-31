Summary Adobe Illustrator offers 3D features for converting 2D drawings.

Maya and 3ds Max are expensive alternatives to Blender for 3D modeling.

Tinkercad and Substance 3D offer free or affordable options for beginners.

Blender is a fantastic tool for 3D modeling, rendering, and animation. Since Blender is an open-source tool, you benefit from better privacy and cost — although Blender is totally free — but if, for any reason, you need an alternative to Blender for 3D modeling, there are options. Most creative software has great alternatives , whether you have to pay more for better features, or you can find them for free for more straightforward offerings.

Related Best 3D printers in 2024 3D printers are more affordable than ever in 2024. Here are our favorite 3D printers to consider before buying.

7 Adobe Illustrator

Turn your 2D illustrations into 3D easily

Close

Despite Adobe Illustrator largely being a 2D software, it added 3D features in recent years after Adobe removed 3D tools from Photoshop. This allows you to easily turn your 2D digital drawings into 3D renderings with a variety of tools in the software at present, as well as future 3D tools upcoming in the next year or two.

The tools are less complex when making 3D models in Illustrator than in Blender, but the results can be as great. With a variety of textures, depth, and lighting to choose from, anything you can draw flat can be extruded and given depth for a custom 3D-rendered result.

Announced at the Adobe Max conference in October 2024, Adobe shared upcoming plans to allow Illustrator users to turn any 2D drawing into a 3D model from any angle — even if the 2D illustration doesn’t show that angle. While this isn’t implemented at the time of writing, it will be a game-changer to 3D design once the feature arrives.

Your changes have been saved Adobe Illustrator $23 at Adobe

6 Maya

3D animation and visual effects software