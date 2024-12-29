Blender is often a go-to choice for 3D design and animation. While you can do more with Blender, such as create 3D models to print using 3D printers , it is ultimately the best 3D motion graphics tool. There are many animation alternatives you can choose from, but comparing them to Blender will solidify your decision to install this free motion graphics tool over the others.

Related Best 3D printers in 2024 3D printers are more affordable than ever in 2024. Here are our favorite 3D printers to consider before buying.

10 It’s open-source

Throw your security concerns away

Open-source software is a game-changer when it comes to what apps you choose to use. Whether you want more control over the input of the tool, more privacy for your documents or actions, or you don’t want to feed into corporate greed by paying pricey subscription fees, Blender’s open-source nature is one of the best reasons to use it over other 3D animation tools.

Due to the open-source nature of Blender, it's also free-to-use software. While you have the option to donate as a one-off or a monthly donation to the cause, there's no requirement to do so. So, as long as Blender reminds open-source, it shall remain free to all.

9 Non-destructive workflow

Save frustration and time

Blender’s non-destructive workflow is helpful to both novice and experienced 3D animators. Working non-destructively allows you to make mistakes, change your mind, or experiment with more success. To work non-destructively is to work on a mesh that doesn’t get destroyed with each edit or change you apply to it. The base bounces back to its original form, no matter how many changes you add to it. Although non-destructive work is the better option, not all software offers it.

8 Diverse platform availability

Use Blender from desktop or tablets

Source: Blender

Most open-source tools are difficult to use on any non-desktop platforms. Although they’re typically great for use on standard platforms like Windows, macOS, and Linux, you’ll rarely find open-source software built for tablets like the iPad or Android devices.

Blender can be used from tablets as well as desktops by screen mirroring or using third-party apps. This means you can benefit from using styluses for more precision and ergonomic, natural movements when creating animation paths.

Related Apple Pencil (USB-C) vs Logitech Crayon: Does Apple really make the best budget stylus? You might be surprised to learn that the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and the Logitech Crayon are quite similar. But which one should you buy?

7 Grease Pencil tool for drawing in a 3D space

Make 2D animations in a 3D space

Grease Pencil is a tool found within Blender that’s made to let you draw within the 3D project. It can be used to draw 2D animations within a 3D environment, but you can also use it for cut-out animation, motion graphics, or as a storyboarding tool within other tools.

This helpful tool lets you combine 2D and 3D visuals in one place, plus it has onion skinning capabilities for layered animation results. Grease Pencil uses points, edit lines, and strokes to give you the ability to change animation results in Blender.

If using Blender on a tablet, the Grease Pencil function also recognizes pressure and sensitivity input from your stylus.

6 Drivers and scripts

Use code to control Blender functions

Since Blender is an open-source tool, you can also edit the software with some coding knowledge. Python users can edit the drivers and scripts to customize how Blender can work for you.

Drivers offer ways you can control Blender through mathematical expressions or functions, with either a driver configuration or an F-curve animation. Using drivers, you can set the value of a property to be the value of a different one, setting a chain reaction for certain events to occur.

For scripted expressions, Python is typically used. But for simple versions of scripted expressions (or simple expressions), Python isn’t required.

Related 5 Python scripts anyone can use to boost their productivity If you've heard of Python but don't know where to start with it, these five scripts can help boost your productivity.

5 Huge number of add-ons

Blender is already great, but add-ons improve it even further