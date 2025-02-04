Blender is one of the most popular open-source creative tools and, equally, one of the best. Whether you’re using Blender to render models for 3D printing , or you’re learning it as a new skill for something fun to do, there are many great reasons it works out to use Blender for free over paying for 3D design tools. It has excellent features and community, and you’ll make some awesome 3D design creations using Blender.

6 A Free forever and open-source tool

No worries about price increases

One of the worst things about investing in paid 3D design tools is the cost, on top of the time investment. To learn a tool well, you must spend a lot of time with it. If you pay for a tool, it feels like a sunken cost fallacy to stop using it or switch to a free tool after you’ve spent time learning it.

That isn’t an issue with Blender. Blender is an open-source tool that is pledged to be free forever for all users. You can invest hours in learning Blender and always afford to carry on using it. Or stop, if you wish.

While there are a few reasons to swap from Blender to a paid tool, you can at least benefit from learning how to sculpt, design, or animate in a 3D space without a cost investment by using Blender first. This builds your confidence, skills, and understanding of using a 3D tool, which is as important alone as the specific tool you use.

5 Blender is multi-faceted

Versatility makes Blender great