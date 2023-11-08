Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 3 camera system $125 $250 Save $125 A fantastic way to keep your home or office secure. This Blink wireless three-camera bundle is easy to install and is now 50% off for a limited time. My Best Buy members can save an additional $25 off the price, making it an even better deal. $125 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a great way to monitor your home or office, this three-camera bundle from Blink is going to be an excellent option. It's easy to set up, can cover a large span of space and is now quite affordable at a price of just $125 for a limited time. My Best Buy members will be able to save just a touch more with an extra $25 off the already reduced price, bringing the three-camera bundle down to just $100.

As far as what you get, the Blink system comes with three outdoor wireless cameras that can shoot up to 1080p video and last up to two years, being powered by two AA lithium batteries. The cameras are protected from the elements, which means you can feel confident leaving them outside even on the hottest days or stormy nights.

In addition to the three cameras, the system also includes the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows images and videos captured by the cameras to be saved locally to a memory card. You can connect up to ten cameras to this system, which makes expanding easy. The company does offer cloud storage as well, but this will require a monthly service subscription.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with this Blink camera system, offering a lot of features and coming in at a relatively affordable price. Also, since it's the holiday season, you're going to get an extended return period until January 13, 2024. So make sure to grab this deal while you can.