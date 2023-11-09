Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) $140 $360 Save $220 $140 at Amazon

If you're looking to get serious about security in your home or office, look no further than this Blink Outdoor 4 bundle that's now 61% off for Amazon Prime members. This bundle not only includes two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, but it also comes with a floodlight camera as well, along with a camera that can be used indoors that can cover a wide area of space thanks to its pan and tilt features.

This set is great for someone that wants to keep an eye one a lot of spaces at once and do so for an affordable price. As mentioned before, this bundle is now on sale for a limited time, and is exclusively for Prime members, coming in at just $140. If you're not a Prime member, you can always sign up to get the promotion or just purchase it with a smaller discount, which has it coming in at $280.

Regardless of which option you choose, you're going to be getting a stellar deal on this camera bundle that includes everything you could ever need when looking to monitor your home or office space. The Blink Outdoor 4 camera offers durability from outdoor elements, and can run for up to two years on two AA batteries. The floodlight camera is great for spaces that have high traffic, and the pan and tilt camera provides excellent video quality with added versatility thanks to its ability to move the perspective of the camera around when needed.

While you can sign up for cloud storage, this bundle includes the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows users to save all the captured clips to local storage, making it easy to access. All in all, you really can't go wrong by choosing this bundle, and with all the hardware included, set up is an absolute breeze. Just be sure to grab this deal while you can, because at this price it won't last long.