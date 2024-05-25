Blink Video Doorbell with Blink Outdoor 4 $142 $240 Save $98 The perfect starter bundle if you're looking to protect your home. This bundle comes with two cameras and one doorbell. It's simple to install and is now 40% less during this limited-time deal. $142 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about securing your home, but didn't want to go through all the hassle of getting all the pieces together, then this Blink starter bundle is going to be just the thing. It comes with one video doorbell and two wireless cameras, and best of all, it's 40% less than its original price during this limited-time deal.

What's great about this Blink bundle?

Source: Blink

So let's go over what you get in this kit and how it can make your home or office more secure. The bundle comes with one Blink Video Doorbell and two Blink Outdoor 4 wireless cameras. Since these are Blink products, they will work seamlessly with each other, providing easy home monitoring that can be done from a smartphone, tablet, or even laptop.

With the devices, you'll get crisp and clear video with 1080p resolution, and the ability to easily see things in the dark thanks to the products' built-in infrared night vision. In addition to great video, you're also going to get audio properties as well, with two-way communication, allowing you to speak and be heard from whoever might be on the other side of the camera.

In addition to the above, you're also going to get intelligent features like motion tracking and person detection, which will minimize false detections. When it comes to installation, all of these devices can be used wirelessly. If you choose to, you can hook up the doorbell to existing hardware, just make sure that it's compatible.

Of course, we've already talked about how easy it is to set up, but it's also relatively maintenance-free thanks to its durable construction and energy efficiency. The wireless cameras will last up to two years on just two AA batteries, which, to be honest, is quite impressive. Those looking to keep files local will be happy to know that it's possible, thanks to the included Sync Module 2.

Overall, you're not going to find a better set for cheaper. So, if you've been looking to secure your home on the cheap, then this deal is going to be for you. Of course, if you need more cameras, you can always add them on later, or just go with a bundle that includes more cameras.