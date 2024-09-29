Save 50% Blink Mini 2 $20 $40 Save $20 A compact, affordable and very capable security camera that's now just $20 for a limited time. $20 at Amazon

If you don't want to build your own NAS-powered home surveillance system, then going with an off-the-shelf security camera setup is going to be the only option. Luckily, there are a lot of great options out there, but we think this Blink Mini 2 is going to be a good place to start, especially since it's now seeing a serious discount that slashes its price by 50%. For a limited time, you can score the Blink Mini 2 from Amazon for just $20, which is the lowest price we've seen to date. But be sure to get it while you can because, at this price, the promotion won't last long.

Related Best smart locks in 2024 Ditch your house keys and lock your door from anywhere

What's great about the Blink Mini 2?

This is one of the latest cameras being offered by Blink. It features a 1080p video feed and can be set up and used inside and outdoors. While it's great for capturing things during the day, it can capture things at night thanks to its built-in spotlight. Furthermore, you also have the ability to get your nighttime footage in full color, which is different when compared to other cameras.

For the most part, you're going to be using this camera to keep an eye on your home or office. But if you ever need to communicate with someone on the other end, that's entirely possible thanks to two-way feature that delivers crisp audio on both ends. Of course, you don't always need to keep an eye out, as the camera also supports motion detection, giving you alerts whenever there is motion.

Like other security cameras of this type, you're going to get the best functionality when you subscribe to Blink's service, which can cost anywhere from $3 to $10 per month. There's also an annual plan that can save you a little if you're willing to commit to a year. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this camera, as it offers lots of features and comes in at price that can't be ignored. So grab it while you can before this deal is gone.