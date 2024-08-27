Take 46% off Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) $140 $260 Save $120 A great and affordable way to secure your home or office on the cheap. This Blink Outdoor 4 camera bundle is now 46% off for a limited time. $140 at Amazon

If you have the time and knowledge, you can always try building your own security surveillance system. But let's be real, most of us would rather just buy something off the shelf that's easy to set up, affordable, and comes with plenty of room for expansion later on down the line. While there are plenty of different solutions when it comes to home security systems, we think this one from Blink is going to be a great option for any home or office setup, providing three wireless cameras for a great price.

For a limited time, you can score 46% off this Blink Outdoor 4 3-pack camera bundle from Amazon. Although this isn't the lowest price we've seen to date on this combo pack, it is pretty close, off by about $5. So, if you've been looking for a bundle that's going to get the job done, then this one from Blink is going to be a fantastic buy.

What's great about the Blink Outdoor 4 camera?

So what does the Blink Outdoor 4 offer? Well, the camera can record and stream video at 1080p, and perhaps its biggest strength is that it's completely wireless, which means no routing wires when it comes to installation. You can attach it to mounts or just leave the camera on a bookshelf. The choice is yours, making the Blink Outdoor 4 extremely versatile.

Of course, you can use these cameras indoors and outdoors, with protection from the elements that will allow the cameras to work in even the harshest conditions. Now, as mentioned before, the cameras are wireless, and work on two AA batteries that can power each camera for up to two years. You'll also are going to get perks like motion detection and two-way communication, which can provide an extra layer of protection when you're not on your property but spot something that needs to be addressed.

As you might expect, night vision is also going to provide crystal clear images even in the darkest conditions, and although you can utilize Blink's subscription service to store all your recorded clips, the brand also includes its Blink Sync Module 2 that will allow you to record all your clips locally without paying any extra.

If you choose to go with the subscription service, Blink offers it for just $3 per month per device or if you want to save, and you have a lot of devices, you can pay just $10 per month for unlimited Blink devices. This Blink camera system is going to be one of the easiest to set up, providing a wide range of features at an affordable price. Just be sure to catch this deal while it's still live because it won't last long.