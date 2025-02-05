Blink Outdoor 4 $200 $400 Save $200 This 5-pack Blink 4 Outdoor camera system is now $200 off for a limited time. $200 at Amazon

Security and smart home products are often overlooked, and only really come to the attention of consumers after something has occurred. While not necessary, these products can put your mind at ease, and can often become lifesavers in your time of extreme need. While smart locks are a great way to keep your home safe, we think that smart cameras are an even better investment.

Not only can you secure an entire area for an affordable price, but it's also quite versatile, allowing you to monitor what happens inside and outside your home, even taking it as far as being able to communicate with whoever is on the other side of the camera. Best of all, you can get smart cameras for a great price right now, especially this Blink Outdoor 4 5-pack that's now 50% off, falling to just $200.

What's great about the Blink Outdoor 4?

You really can't go wrong with the Blink Outdoor 4. The camera records and streams up to 1080p, and works great in day and night environments. Perhaps its biggest strength, though, is that it's completely wireless, making it easy to set up and install.

And as you might expect, this camera is protected from the weather elements, making it perfect for use outdoors, even in places with bad weather. Now you might be thinking, how long does this camera last if its wireless? Well, the good news is that it can last up to two years.

The Blink Outdoor 4 runs on two AA batteries, making it easy to get back up and working if they happen to run out of power. The cameras also pack some nice additional features like motion detection and two-way communication.

Perhaps what makes the Blink Outdoor 4 a little different from other cameras is that this bundle includes the Blink Sync Module 2. This will allow you to record all your clips locally on a storage device, and not have to rely on any cloud services.

If you want, you can always use a cloud storage service, but it will cost extra. Blink offers a service that will cost $3 per month per device, but in this case, we recommend going with the unlimited service plan where you can pay just $10 per month for unlimited Blink devices.

Again, this is not a bad price for five cameras. You are saving 50% off or $200, and it still offers plenty of great features. So be sure to get this deal while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.