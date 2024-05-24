Home security used to be complicated and expensive. Now, you can pick up multi-cam kits that are easy to set up and can have your home well protected in just a few hours. The Blink Outdoor is one prime example of what you want when you're looking for a security camera, and this 4-pack set it now available for practically a steal.

It's a complete wireless camera system that's also incredibly low maintenance

Blink Outdoor 4 camera system $170 $340 Save $170 A 4-camera system that offers impressive video quality and easy maintenance, with just two AA batteries powering it for up to two years. Right now, you can score this collection for 50% off for a limited time. $170 at Amazon

. While this 4-pack camera system typically comes in priced at a hefty $340, you can now score a fantastic discount that drops the price by half, coming in at just $169.99 for a limited time.

What's great about this Blink Outdoor camera system?

The Blink camera system really delivers when it comes to the experience, with impressive video quality that comes in with a resolution of 1080p, which means that whatever is being filmed will look clear and crisp. And with added perks like active tracking and night vision, you're going to get excellent results no matter the situation.

In addition, the cameras offer two-way communication, which means you'll be able to talk with whoever is on the other side when needed. The cameras are connected, offering instant notifications when something's picked up, with alerts on compatible devices like smartphones and tablets.

We mentioned durability and reliability before, and the Blink Outdoor 4 can really handle it all, with weather sealing so it can handle even the wettest environments, and operating temperatures that can range from -4 to 113° F. And when it comes to maintenance, just two AA batteries can power these cameras for up to two years.

Perhaps best of all, you can save all your videos locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2. Just plug in a storage device, and you can access all your files directly from your own network. If you want additional cloud storage of your clips, you can also subscribe to Blink's optional service for a small fee.

For the money, you're getting the best bang for the buck here, with four cameras that come in at $169.99. And if you want to add more cameras later, that's also a possibility too. So get this deal while you can because this deal won't last long.