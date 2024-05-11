Blink Outdoor 4 camera system $200 $400 Save $200 This camera system is the perfect way to protect your home and features five cameras that can be used inside and outside. While it typically costs $400, it can now be had for 50% less during this limited-time deal. $200 at Amazon

If you're looking to secure your home or office, chances are, you've seen how expensive it can be to set up a security surveillance system. That's because there are generally a lot of moving parts, and getting everything to communicate with each other can be a real headache if you're trying to piece it all together yourself. That's where systems like Blink come into play, offering excellent hardware and software, making it easy to set up your own surveillance system.

Related Best smart locks in 2024 Ditch your house keys and lock your door from anywhere

While the Blink 5-pack usually costs quite a bit, coming in at $400, it can now be had for an absolute steal, with a superb discount that knocks 50% off. You'll get five cameras that can be setup for use indoors and outside, and great software that can be accessed from nearly any device. But be sure to grab this deal while you can because this deal won't last long at this special price.

What's great about Blink wireless camera systems?

Source: Blink

What makes the Blink system so great is that you're getting a wireless camera system that's absolutely reliable. You're getting crisp video thanks to the 1080p sensor and active tracking thanks to the included motion detection. Of course, you're probably wondering how long the batteries can last on a wireless system like this, and well, it's actually quite long, coming in at up to two years.

In addition, the cameras feature a two-way communication system, that will allow you to hear and be heard, just in case you need to communicate with someone on the other side of the lens. And not only do you get excellent coverage during the day, but you're also going to be able to see things clearly at night thanks to infrared night vision.

While Blink does offer a cloud service to store all your recorded clips, you can also keep these all offline as well, thanks to the included Blink Sync Module 2. You simply plug in a storage device into the Blink Sync Module 2 and all your recorded clips will be recorded to this drive. This is both easy and convenient, and doesn't come with any added costs.

Of course, if you feel like building your own security surveillance system, you can always do that too, and maybe save some money in the long run. But if you don't want to bother with all the fuss, then going with the Blink system is going to be the simplest route, offering great support and flexibility without really having to think about how the back-end really works.