Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) $135 $270 Save $135 An impressive camera system that provides excellent visual quality and monitoring abilities. Furthermore, it can last up to two years without a battery change. While this system typically comes priced at $270, you can grab this deal that drops the price down to just $135 for a limited time. $135 at Amazon

This is one of the best security camera systems you'll find that's not going to break the bank. With Amazon's Blink camera system, you're going to get a reliable system, with cameras that can shoot great quality 1080p video during the day and night. The cameras feature enhanced motion detection, so you can be alerted whenever there's a person moving about or a package is being dropped off.

These cameras can be used indoors or outdoors, have two-way audio for easy communication, and are compatible with a variety of devices, so you can monitor your place from nearly anywhere. Of course, there's an app that can keep you in the know, and you have the ability to customize the experience to your liking. Best of all, this camera system runs on just two AA batteries and can last up to two years.

While the three camera system is a great starter bundle, you can also look into the other options that are also on sale as well. If you're looking to pick up just the cameras, you can purchase two or four camera bundles for 50% off during this limited time promotion.

If you want something more substantial, Blink also has Outdoor 4 camera bundles with floodlights, and doorbells as well. No matter which one you choose, you'll be getting a great system that can keep your home or office secure.