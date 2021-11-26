Secure your home with Blink Outdoor cameras and save up to 58%

It’s important to keep your home secure, and Blink’s latest Black Friday deals give you no excuse to avoid that. The Amazon-owned company currently has several Outdoor camera bundles on sale, and you can save up to a whopping 58%! Blink Outdoor cameras are weather-resistant, HD security cameras with motion detectors. Two replaceable AA lithium batteries power each, and they’ll last for up to two years. You can grab one for $60 and save $40, two for $100 and save $80, or three for $140 and save $110. That’s up to 44% off on these particular bundles.

Blink Outdoor Camera 1 Camera This camera is a weather-resistant device that will help keep your home secure. This includes only one camera for $60. View on Amazon

Blink Outdoor Cameras 2 Cameras These cameras are weather-resistant devices that will help keep your home secure. This bundle includes two cameras for $100. View on Amazon

Blink Outdoor Cameras 3 Cameras These cameras are weather-resistant devices that will help keep your home secure. This bundle includes three cameras for $140. View on Amazon

These handy cameras can detect motion and alert you on your phone. This way if someone walks into your backyard, for example, you can get notified about that. Additionally, you can whitelist certain zones that you don’t want to get notified about. And thanks to their built-in speakers and microphones, you can communicate with people standing at your door directly through them.

These security cameras allow you to store video clips and photos in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan and save events locally to the Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive. They’re built for outdoor use, so they’ll withstand rain and other weather conditions. Obviously, though, you can use them indoors as well. Do you want to save even more? Blink is offering bigger bundles with discounts up to 58% off. For an extra $10, you can add an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) to the 2-camera and 3-camera bundles. So that’s $110 (58% off) and $150 (%55 off) respectively.

