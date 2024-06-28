Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras $95 $240 Save $145 This is the bundle you want to get if you're looking to secure your home on the cheap, but also get something that's reliable and easy to setup. $95 at Amazon

Prime Day is just around the corner, which means many eager consumers are holding out to buy things that they may want or need in order to get the best prices. But if you're looking for the best deals, you may not need to wait for the event's start date of July 16 in order to score some excellent savings.

Amazon is now offering a fantastic deal on this Blink security bundle that includes two cameras and a video doorbell. For a limited time, you can grab this bundle for just $94.99, which is a whopping 60% off its normal retail price. Perhaps the only caveat here is that you must be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. But if you're not, you can always subscribe or if you've never been a member before, you can always start a free trial to gain access to instant savings.

What's great about this Blink camera bundle?

It's really all about the price and ease of use. Not only is the Blink system easy to set up, it's also extremely reliable. You get a doorbell camera that shoots video at 1080p and can alert you the moment someone is coming to your porch. While it provides clear images in the day, it can also do so when the lighting isn't as optimal, thanks to its night vision capabilities.

In addition to the above, you can also hear and talk to folks on the other side of the lens, making it easy to communicate when you're at home or on the go. And setting up the video doorbell is easy, connecting to the existing wiring in your home if you currently have a doorbell. If not, you may need to get some professional help with installation.

The two included cameras work on the same technology and can be used wirelessly to seamlessly protect the inside and outside your home. That means, you're going to get crispy recordings at 1080p, along with two-way communication as well. Furthermore, the cameras are weatherproof, so even in heavy rain or blazing heat, the cameras will operate just fine.

Naturally, there are going to be limits, but you'll most likely won't ever reach them. And while you can rely on cloud uploads of your clips, if you want to keep things local, you can do so as well with the included Sync Module 2 device. Just pop in an SD card and your clips will automatically be recorded to the device seamlessly.

Best of all, the cameras work on two AA batteries and can last up to two years between changes. So, if you're ever running low on power, you just need to pop in some fresh ones, and it's back to working order. Now, if all of this sounds good, be sure to get this deal while you can, because this is the best price we've seen in quite some time. And again, if you're not a current Amazon Prime member, check below to see if you can sign up for a free trial.