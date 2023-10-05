Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera $65 $130 Save $65 This doorbell camera bundle is the perfect startup set if you're looking to secure your home or office. While it normally retails for $130, right now, it can be had for 50%, knocking it down to just $65 for a limited time. $65 at Amazon

Don't miss out on this deal that knocks 50% off this Ring Video Doorbell camera bundle for a limited time. This is the combo you want if you're looking to monitor your home or office at an affordable price. While this set normally comes priced at $130, during this limited time promotion ahead of Prime Day, you can score this bundle for just $65, which is an absolute steal.

Now as far as what you get with this bundle, you're going to receive the Blink Video Doorbell, Mini Camera, and the Sync Module 2. The Sync Module 2 is going to be the heart of this setup, providing a way for users to save video clips locally without any interaction. Furthermore, it can support up to 10 devices and also extends the life of cameras attached to the network, while providing a more convenient way to schedule and arm devices in your network.

The Blink Video Doorbell offers 1080p video during the day, and also clear images at night thanks to infrared red. The doorbell offers motion detection and also two-way audio, so you can communicate with the person at your door. You can install this doorbell wired or wireless, with the latter option providing up to two years of battery life before replacement. The video doorbell keeps everything outside your door monitored, while the added camera can look out in another area of the home or office.

This Blink Mini is a compact camera meant to be used indoors with 1080p resolution, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. As stated before, with the Sync Module 2, clips that are recorded with this camera can be saved locally. If you want online storage that's on option too. For the most part, this combination is going to be a powerful solution if you're looking to protect your residence or office space. And at this recently discounted price, it's a no-brainer.