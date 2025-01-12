Summary

  • Easy to remove or block new Outlook installation with updated Bloatynosy app.
  • Bloatynosy 1.10.1 update enhances UI, plugins, and debloat capabilities.
  • New plugin feature in Bloatynosy lets users block new Outlook preinstall on Windows 11.

Have you given the new Outlook app a try yet? If you haven't, you will soon. Microsoft has been rolling it out to users worldwide, but people aren't fond of it. If you wake up one day and find the new Outlook installed on your PC, or you want to block it from installing itself in the first place, don't fret. A renowned third-party app received an update that lets it remove or block the new Outlook from your computer.

Bloatynosy receives an update to block the new Outlook installation

As spotted by Neowin, the excellent third-party app Bloatynosy received an update that lets it clean or deny Outlook off of your PC. As you can tell by the name, Bloatynosy is designed to clean up Windows of any bloatware, and it's a handy tool to have around if you dislike Microsoft deciding which apps it can install on your computer. If the app's name sounds familiar, it's probably because you've used it to scrub Microsoft's AI tools out of Windows.

Bloatynosy can already scrub the new Outlook off of your PC and reinstall the old version, but the new version can stop the new one from getting installed in the first place. As per the Bloatynosy 1.10.1 release notes on GitHub

If you want to know more about cleaning your operating system, of unwanted apps, be sure to check out our guide on how to remove bloatware from Windows 11.