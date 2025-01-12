Summary Easy to remove or block new Outlook installation with updated Bloatynosy app.

Bloatynosy 1.10.1 update enhances UI, plugins, and debloat capabilities.

New plugin feature in Bloatynosy lets users block new Outlook preinstall on Windows 11.

Have you given the new Outlook app a try yet? If you haven't, you will soon. Microsoft has been rolling it out to users worldwide, but people aren't fond of it. If you wake up one day and find the new Outlook installed on your PC, or you want to block it from installing itself in the first place, don't fret. A renowned third-party app received an update that lets it remove or block the new Outlook from your computer.

As spotted by Neowin, the excellent third-party app Bloatynosy received an update that lets it clean or deny Outlook off of your PC. As you can tell by the name, Bloatynosy is designed to clean up Windows of any bloatware, and it's a handy tool to have around if you dislike Microsoft deciding which apps it can install on your computer. If the app's name sounds familiar, it's probably because you've used it to scrub Microsoft's AI tools out of Windows.

Bloatynosy can already scrub the new Outlook off of your PC and reinstall the old version, but the new version can stop the new one from getting installed in the first place. As per the Bloatynosy 1.10.1 release notes on GitHub

The UI is now more functional and modular, featuring an improved dark mode, enhanced debloat capabilities, and a revamped plugin engine. 🚀 Fresh, functional, and modular UI with an enhanced Dark Mode and Windows 11-style navigation on the left side

New navigation manager with history support for the back button

Revamped main page with direct switches to various app options

Improved plugin engine for better performance

Added new plugins, including a "Block New Outlook Preinstall" feature for Windows 11 (see Neowin source) and support for Winget app installations

Enhanced filtering on the Dumputer (debloater) and Experience pages

Smoother experience on high DPI devices

New FAQ section on the main page, visible on specific devices

Seamless page transitions with live updates

Numerous core fixes and performance improvements read more

If you want to know more about cleaning your operating system, of unwanted apps, be sure to check out our guide on how to remove bloatware from Windows 11.