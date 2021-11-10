You can finally block other Spotify users

Spotify is always working on new features. For years, it has allowed its users to interact with each other inside the app. You can follow others, view their playlists and what they’re listening to, in addition to other information. Surprisingly, a blocking option had been absent from the app across all platforms — until now. You can finally block other users directly through the app to avoid getting monitored by another person.

Engadget has reported that Spotify is rolling out the blocking feature this week. So if you don’t find it just yet, expect it to appear within the upcoming few days. The feature allows you to listen to music in peace, if there’s a certain user you want to hide your guilty pleasures from.

To access the option:

Launch the Spotify app on your device.

Head to the user profile you want to block.

Hit on the 3-dot menu button.

Click on Block.

To unblock a user, follow the same steps above and hit Unblock when you reach the last step.

In the past, you could block a user by contacting Spotify Support. That was a very inconvenient process that takes more effort and time than it should. On the contrary, Apple Music has had a blocking option since the introduction of user profiles. So users could always hide their public playlists and what they’re listening to by blocking a certain person.

The process on Apple Music is pretty much the same. You head to a profile, click on the 3-dot menu, followed by the block button. Users can also make their profiles private so only approved followers can view their playlists and listening history. It’s worth mentioning, though, that Apple Music doesn’t support blocking artists, while Spotify has had this feature since 2019.

Which music streaming service do you use? Let us know in the comments section below.