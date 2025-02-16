Some big titles that were previously playable on Linux aren't anymore, including Grand Theft Auto: V (Online), Apex Legends, Roblox, and League of Legends. While this is clearly a problem for players on those platforms, it's an even bigger issue for those who bought something like a Steam Deck to play those games. The reason cited is usually thanks to the introduction of a Windows-only anti-cheat, like Vanguard with League of Legends. One of the first to actually say that their blocking of Linux players was a positive for the game was Respawn, though, with claims that cheating has reduced since Linux users were prevented from playing.
Blocking Linux and Steam Deck users reduced cheaters in Apex Legends... apparentlyApex Legends
Sign in to your XDA account