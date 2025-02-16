Some big titles that were previously playable on Linux aren't anymore, including Grand Theft Auto: V (Online), Apex Legends, Roblox, and League of Legends. While this is clearly a problem for players on those platforms, it's an even bigger issue for those who bought something like a Steam Deck to play those games. The reason cited is usually thanks to the introduction of a Windows-only anti-cheat, like Vanguard with League of Legends. One of the first to actually say that their blocking of Linux players was a positive for the game was Respawn, though, with claims that cheating has reduced since Linux users were prevented from playing.

Does Linux disproportionately give rise to cheaters?

It's unclear