Scoop the Blue Yeti mic for just $70 on Amazon to start your own podcast this Black Friday

The Blue Yeti is one of the best microphones on the market and it’s a fantastic audio gear, be it for podcasting, streaming, voice-recording, etc. Thanks to the Black Friday sale, this great microphone is now available for just $70 on Amazon, down from its usual price of $130. This is the cheapest the Yeti microphone has ever been, at least on its Amazon store. This deal makes it more affordable than the Blue Yeti Nano, which is usually considered to be the cheaper alternative. It’s worth pointing out that the Blue Yeti Black Friday deal is only applicable to the red color variant. The mic is also available in a bunch of different colors, but they’ll cost you a bit more.

The Blue Yeti microphone is a popular pick in the community, mainly for its excellent broadcast audio and solid build quality. It’s a professional-looking microphone that easily blends into most setups without any issues. It’s compatible with both Windows and macOS and offers a relatively simple plug ‘n play operation to get you started with your audio-recording needs.

You can also check out the Blue Yeti X as a worthy alternative. It’s currently down to $140 from its usual price of $170. There’s also the Blue Snowball Ice microphone for those looking to set up a budget studio. You can save $10 on a fantastic mic that’s already quite affordable. It’s never a bad time to start your own podcast or Twitch channel to stream. These microphones will allow you to fuel those passion projects in the best way possible.

