Key Takeaways BlueScreenView simplifies BSOD troubleshooting by displaying error details and highlighting primary files related to crashes.

The app is user-friendly, easily readable, and compatible with Windows versions since the early 2000s.

BlueScreenView is free, lightweight, and doesn't require installation, making it an easy tool to recommend.

A BSOD – short for Blue Screen of Death — is a critical error message that can appear in Windows, indicating the the operating system had to stop running and restart. They're never fun to see, and troubleshooting them can be a hassle.

Typically, to find the cause of a BSOD, you'd have to go through the Windows Event Viewer to see the recent errors on your PC. However, there's an easier way thanks to an app called BlueScreenView. If you're often troubleshooting blue screen issues, this is definitely an app worth getting.

Detailed error details

But still easy to understand

BlueScreenView makes the information about a particular BSOD a bit more digestible than using WIndows Event Viewer. When you look at an error in BlueScreenView, the primary files related to the crash are brought to the top and highlighted in red, so you can easily identify the driver or Windows component that caused the crash. If more than one file is potentially responsible, you'll see multiple files highlighted so you can investigate potential causes.

Additional information is also shown via columns, so you can easily identify different parameters for the error, see the memory address of the driver, and much more, all in an easily user-readable format. Event Viewer, even in its user-friendly format, spews this information as a bunch of text, which isn't the most convenient for a lot of people. With BlueScreenView, you can easily copy the name of the file, the associated parameters, and more to find more information about the error.

BlueScreenView is much simpler than Event Viewer

Skip all the noise

While the Windows Event Viewer is an effective way to find information about a BSOD, it's also pretty complicated. Once you know where to go, it works fine, but there are so many UI elements you don't really need to diagnose a BSOD.

BlueScreenView makes things far simpler. All you need to do is launch the app, and it automatically shows you all the logs from the MiniDump folder, which is specifically used to store information about blue screens. There's nothing else here, just the crashes you want to investigate, and you can easily choose a log in the top pane and see more information about it on the bottom pane. It will save you a ton of time.

It works on everything

BlueScreenView is widely compatible

On top of being extremely useful on modern computers, you'll be happy to know that BlueScreenView actually works on nearly every version of Windows since the early 2000s. Anything from Windows XP onwards, including Windows Server editions, can run BlueScreenView, and it even comes in different formats, including 32-bit and 64-bit versions.

BlueScreenViewer is even useful if you have multiple PCs on the same network. As long as you have administrator access to a remote computer, you can see the logs for that computer as well. You can even make it so that logs from different PCs are all presented in a single table.

Plus, the app is available in a ton of different languages thanks to translations from the community, so you can also use it more easily wherever you happen to live.

BlueScreenView is a great tool, and it's free

If you're someone dealing with a lot of blue screen errors on a daily basis, BlueScreenView comes highly recommended. It makes it much faster to get to the information you need, it's free, and it's lightweight. It doesn't even require an installation, you just extract the ZIP file. There's virtually no reason not to give it a try.