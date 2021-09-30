BlueStacks X is the first streaming service for mobile games

BlueStacks today is launching BlueStacks X, a game-streaming service that’s focused exclusively on mobile games. If you’re unfamiliar with BlueStacks, the company has a service that lets you run Android apps on Windows. With 40 million monthly active users and 200k to 300k new downloads daily, the vast majority of BlueStacks users are going after one type of Android apps on their PC: games.

And that’s why the BlueStacks X streaming service is focusing on mobile gaming. Various other services are going after console games and bringing them to mobile, but BlueStacks is aiming to being you the games you’re already playing on your phone, but on different devices.

The new service is built in collaboration with now.gg, a hybrid cloud computing company. By using this hybrid technology, some of the game compute is going to be done in the cloud, while some can also be offloaded to your device, depending on your device’s capabilities. You’ll be accessing the service through the browser, but you need a browser that supports native graphics rendering.

Moreover, BlueStacks X is completely free, just like BlueStacks itself. It’s ad-supported, so you might see an ad before your game starts playing, but if that bothers you, keep in mind that if it hasn’t been for the streaming service, you’d have probably spent that time installing the game or an update.

“BlueStacks App Player recently crossed 1 Billion lifetime downloads. X is a natural next step for us. Hybrid cloud is a big technological breakthrough which makes it economically viable to launch the service,” said Rosen Sharma, CEO, BlueStacks Inc. “We are a trusted partner to top mobile game developers. There is a lot of excitement among them about X and some of the other innovations we have like deep Discord integration.”

Included in the service are over 200 games, all of which can be played for free. The company says that it’s adding more on a weekly basis. You can access BlueStacks X today on web browsers on iOS, Android, Windows 11, macOS, Chrome OS, and some smart TVs. There’s also a native client for X that’s available for Windows.

If you want to check it out, you can play around with the service here.