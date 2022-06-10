Bluetooth Auracast will make the shared audio experience possible

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has announced Auracast, an upcoming broadcasting capability in Bluetooth that will power new wireless audio experiences, including the ability to share audio with your friends or family. The capability itself isn’t new. It was previously known as Audio Sharing, but from now on, it will be called “Auracast broadcast audio.”

Auracast broadcast audio enables a transmitter, such as a smartphone, laptop, TV, etc., to broadcast audio to an unlimited number of nearby Bluetooth receivers, say earbuds, speakers, or hearing aids. One of the most compelling use cases that Auracast offers is the ability to share personal audio with others. When you’re listening to music with your phone and earbuds, you can Auracast it to your friends or family so they can join in using their Auracast-enabled earbuds for a shared music listening experience.

“Auracast broadcast audio is a new Bluetooth capability that enables an audio transmitter, such as a smartphone, laptop, or television, to broadcast audio to an unlimited number of nearby Bluetooth audio receivers, including speakers, earbuds, or hearing devices,” said Bluetooth SIG in its official announcement.

Another use case enabled by Auracast broadcast audio is the ability to listen to silent televisions in public spaces such as airports, restaurants, and waiting rooms. In addition, users can receive broadcasts from the public address system. This can be quite useful at airports, for example, where users can receive important flight announcements such as gate changes, boarding schedules, etc., directly on their Bluetooth headphones.

“The launch of Auracast broadcast audio will trigger another massive change in the wireless audio market. The ability to broadcast and share audio using Bluetooth technology will reshape personal audio and enable public venues and spaces to deliver audio experiences that will improve visitor satisfaction and increase accessibility,” said Mark Powell, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG

Users will be able to scan for Auracast broadcasts just like scanning Wi-Fi networks and see a list of available Auracast transmitters. Broadcasts can be open or closed, requiring users to enter the correct passkey to join.

Auracast broadcast audio is part of the Bluetooth LE Audio suite available in Bluetooth 5.2. The specification defining Auracast will be released in the next few months.

Source: Bluetooth SIG