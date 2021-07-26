BLUETTI Announces AC300 & AC200 MAX, Up To 24.6kWh, 6000W Power Stations

At the beginning of July 2021, BLUETTI released the AC200 power station, which drew in massive sales and crowdfunding results. Since then, BLUETTI continues to improve on its power station products with new releases. Their latest announcement launched several new products that encompass the innovations we’ve seen from them over that past year. The simultaneous launch from BLUETTI includes the AC200 MAX, the AC300, and the expandable battery modules B230 and B300.

SPECS:

Models AC300 AC200 MAX B300 (Battery Pack) B230 (Battery Pack) Battery Capacity / 2048Wh 3072Wh 2048Wh Battery Chemistry Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Continuous Output 3000W 2200W Various DC outlets Various DC outlets Double Voltage Support (Split Phase Bonding) YES NO / / Scalability Expandable w/ up to 4* B300 Expandable w/ up to 2* B230 or 2* B300 / / Fully Packed System Power 6kW, 24.6kWh 2kW, 8.2kWh / / Solar Input (Basic Unit) 2400W 1400W 700W each 500W each *Max. Solar Input (Fully Packed System) 10400W 2800W / / Max. AC Input Capability (Basic Unit) 3000W 1000W 500W each 500W each Warranty 2-Year Hassle-Free Warranty Release Date September 2021 August 2021 September 2021 August 2021 Delivery Time In about 3 weeks after order. Sale Platform Bluettipower.com

AC300 [$2,899]

Previously, BLUETTI caused a few waves with their 3,000W home power center called the EP500 Pro. Now that they have completed the crowdfunding campaign for the product, it’s time to introduce the new modular 3kW flagship model- the AC300.

While the AC300 doesn’t come with an internal battery pack, the modular design enables you to use your own selection. The new B300 battery module makes for the perfect pair with the AC300. Batteries are now replaceable, with the ability to simply swap them out when needed.

This unit can output 3,000W of power, using a pure sine wave inverter and an MPPT controller. Take advantage of solar charging with up to 2,400W of charging power. The AC300 supports up to four battery packs for a total of 12.3kWh of capacity. For anyone who needs additional power, you can connect two AC300s to expand your power capacity. The combined power will enable 6,000W of continuous power.

AC200 MAX [$1,699]

If you’re looking for a powerful solar generator, the new AC200 MAX might be the best solution for you. While it looks the same as another BLUETTI model called the AC200P, you’ll find many improvements and upgrades that make this its own product.

The AC200 MAX has a huge selection of I/O connections available:

2,200W pure sine wave inverter power output

100W PD3.0 USB-C port

900W MPPT controller

30A NEMA TT-30 outlet

Controlling your AC200 MAX is extremely easy when you use the smartphone companion app. Connect to the unit with a Bluetooth connection and have total control over your AC200 MAX.

As far as expandability goes, you can add two additional battery packs. Choose between the BLUETTI B230 or B300 based on your power needs. When adding two additional B300 battery packs, you can achieve a massive 8192Wh of capacity.

Availability & Date

These products will be launching on BLUETTI’s official website www.bluettipower.com.

AC200 MAX and B230 battery modules [August 2021]

BLUETTI AC300 and B300 [September 2021]

It is possible that we can soon expect more new launches from BLUETTI, based on hints from their social media. A product called the 4500W “APEX” is expected to be revealed at the end of 2021. Keep an eye on their social media for more information on that.

BLUETTI Official Facebook Group Entry: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bluetti.club

AC200 MAX & AC300 official page: https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/ac300ac200max

