Summary The Apex 300 is a powerful portable power station, equivalent to a home backup generator.

It stores up to 58kWh of electricity and outputs 11.52kW, capable of supplying a week's worth of power.

The Apex 300 is versatile, offering rapid recharging options like solar panels, generators, and vehicles.

This article was published as part of a partnership with Bluetti. It did not have any input on the contents.

You know, when it's time to go camping or live out in an RV, you quickly realize how much we rely on a power supply for our creature comforts. However, as Bluetti has shown us during CES 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. Its newly-announced Apex 300 is a huge power bank designed for use while off-grid, meaning you can enjoy living out in the country without sacrificing your creature comforts.

The Bluetti Apex 300 is your (electronic) home away from home

In an emailed press release, Bluetti revealed its brand-new Apex 300. To call this a "power bank" is doing it a disservice; this isn't something you buy to keep your phone topped up while you travel. In fact, it's designed to consider entire household demands:

The Apex 300 is a versatile portable power station with a 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, providing reliable power for home backup, RV road trips, and other off-grid scenarios. It can deliver both 120V and 240V power simultaneously, meaning user can handle essential appliances and heavy-duty devices like well pumps and dryers.

The Apex 300 can store up to 58kWh of juice and output at 11.52kW. Bluetti claims that this is enough to ensure "up to a week of power supply" during an outage or a moment when you don't have electricity on hand. Once you're back on the grid, you can recharge the Apex 300 to 80% in just 45 minutes, which is very impressive given how long it can keep your equipment running for. It even comes with alternate charging options such as solar panels, generators, and vehicles for a real off-the-grid adventure.

Bluetti hasn't revealed much about how much it will cost, but it does hope to get the Apex 300 powering people's livelihoods sometime in Q2 2025.