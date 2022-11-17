Here are some of the best limited-time Black Friday deals on BLUETTI power station, solar panels, and battery packs to prevent power outages.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and BLUETTI is kicking off the holiday shopping season on November 11. BLUETTI is offering tons of great deals on portable power stations, and a wide variety of other products. The company is also offering mystery boxes, exclusive giveaways, and even lucky draws. If you’re in the market for power stations that can power your home, car, and gadgets in case of a power outage, this is your chance to save hundreds of dollars on some of the best power solutions.

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals (2022) Visit BLUETTI’s website for even more limited-time deals, and snap some of the best portable power stations, battery packs, and solar panels before November 30th. See at Bluetti

AC500 & B300S

The AC500 & B300S power giant was released on Indiegogo on September 1, 2022. The campaign was so successful that it raised over $11 million until October 30th.

The AC500 is completely modular and can team up with the B300S or B300 expansion batteries for a staggering 18,432 Wh output when you connect six B300S batteries. The new AC500 is a massive improvement over its predecessor, the AC300, when it comes to power input and output. It has an inverter that allows a continuous power of 5,000W and a surge of 10,000W, enabling customers to charge even the high-powered appliances with ease.

The AC500 supports 5,000W input by a wall outlet and 3,000W by solar panels, adding up to an incredible 8,000W max input. The AC500, connected with two B300S expansion packs can go from 0% to 80% within an hour, significantly reducing the downtime during a power outage.

BLUETTI AC500 & B300S The AC500 and B300S power giant are the latest products from BLUETTI. They feature the largest capacity, and can power a standard home for days in case of an outage. See at Bluetti

AC300 & B300

The AC300 features a 3,000W inverter with 16 outlets. It can connect to four 3,072Wh B300 expansion batteries for a whopping 12,288Wh. It’s excellent as a home backup power system or when traveling or glamping with friends or family. Regardless of the occasion, the AC300 and B300 will always have you covered with plenty of power.

Power outages can often cause hundreds and thousands of dollars in damage, not to mention the spoiled food that could go to waste, and the piles of unwashed clothes. The power combination can even run a 700W fridge for 3.7 hours, and a 500W washer for more than 5 hours, allowing you to use your essential appliances until the grid comes back.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 The AC300 power station and B300 battery pack are excellent companions in case of a power outage or traveling trips. See at Bluetti

AC200MAX & B230

The AC200MAX comes with a 2,048 Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2,200W inverter. Its capacity is expandable with B300 or B230 batteries, and connecting two B230 batteries can reach a maximum capacity of 6,144Wh. It’s a true power monstrosity for every home, even on wheels.

The power station has 16 outlets that can power all essentials in no time. It has a touchscreen display with an intuitive user interface that makes it a breeze to operate. A remote control makes the AC200MAX accessible when connected to the BLUETTI mobile applications, making it easier to monitor the power consumption, battery status, and more. Users can also configure and change the settings with just a few taps.

BLUETTI AC200MAX & B230 The AC200MAX & B230 is a true powerhouse, and it has a maximum capacity of 6,144Wh, enough to keep your essentials connected for long periods. See at Bluetti

AC200P

The AC200P packs a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2,000W AC inverter with a 4,800W peak capability. Similar to the AC200MAX, it can achieve a larger capacity with B230 or B300 battery packs. It has 17 versatile outlets, and the AC200P is powerful enough to accommodate for camping, traveling, and many other outdoor activities.

Recharging large power stations such as the AC200P might sound like a daunting task, until you realize that it has seven ways to top up. The AC200P can also juice up in no time, thanks to the 1,100W AC and Solar dual charging mode.

BLUETTI AC200P The AC200P is an excellent product if you want a mini survival kit, or want a portable power station for outdoor activities. It has a large capacity, and like most products from BLUETTI, you can increase the capacity with the help of B230 and B300 battery packs. See at Bluetti

EP500 & EP500 Pro

The EP500 and EP500 Pro boast a capacity of 5,100Wh. With such large capacities, their size and weight might appear as the only drawback, but that’s only until you realize there are four smooth wheels to help make them more portable and easily accessible for mobility.

The EP500 and EP500 Pro can deliver 2,000W and 3,000W power, respectively. They can power 90% of common devices without breaking a sweat, and bonding two identical units of the EP500 series provides a 240V/4,000W split phase system. Both power stations come with a UPS system to avoid data loss and prevent inconveniences.

BLUETTI EP500 The BLUETTI EP500 Solar power station has 2,000W power output and four wheels, to make it easier to carry around. It supports remote control, and comes with a touchscreen. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI EP500 Pro The EP500 Pro Solar power station has an output of 3,000W, and it’s an excellent device to store off-grid energy. Like its non-pro counterpart, it supports remote control and has a built-in touchscreen. See at Bluetti

Portable Power Stations

The portable power stations and the EB series are a must-have for all campers, nature-goers, photographers, hunters, and those who love outdoor activities. BLUETTI has three products, the EB3A, the EB55, and the EB70S.

All three portable power stations share common features, such as the same LFP battery that remains 80% of the original capacity after 2,500 cycles. The inverter also provides Pure Since Wave power for sensitive devices, and a built-in MPPT controller is located inside to support 200W solar input, which could come in handy in sunny locations and during the summer. There are multiple ways to charge these three devices, including via AC, solar, a generator, and more.

The EB70S also comes with a conveniently built-in 15W wireless charger on the top, and they have a flashlight to enable SOS-mode, in case of an emergency. If you’re after a true survival portable power pack, this is it.

BLUETTI EB3A The EB3A has a 600W inverter and a 268Wh capacity. It has 9 outputs and a 200W maximum solar input. It can be controlled using the smart control and the BLUETTI mobile applications. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI EB55 The BLUETTI EB55 has a 700W AC Pure Since Wave inverter and 537Wh capacity. It has 13 outputs for multiple devices, and 6 ways to recharge. It’s excellent for larger groups and families. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI EB70S The EB70S has a massive 76Wh capacity and 800W rated wattage. It has 4 110V AC outlets, two 100W PD ports, two 5V/3A USB-A ports, two regulated 12V/10A DC outputs, one 12V/10A car port, and a 15W wireless charging pad. See at Bluetti

Solar Panels

BLUETTI’s solar panels are made from monocrystalline cells which are up to 23.4% efficient. The ETFE coating and IP65 junction box makes them durable and rigid, and can last for many years, make them stand the test of time.

The BLUETTI solar panels are also ultra-portable and foldable. They can produce free and clean power at your home, or out in the wild. The only differentiating factor between the solar panels is their size, weight, and power. The larger the power, the heavier the solar panels are. BLUETTI recommends you pick a high-power panel, such as the PV400, to get the most output.

BLUETTI PV120 The PV120 solar panel has a 120W output, and it offers up to 23.4% efficiency. It’s fully foldable and portable and comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI PV200 The PV200 solar panel has a 200W power output and a long-lasting ETFE coating. Like most other solar panels in the PV lineup, it’s completely foldable and portable. See at Bluetti

BLUETTI PV350 The BLUETTI PV350 has a high conversation rate, and it has a power output of up to 350W. It’s compatible with most other BLUETTI power stations and has a durable, splash-proof design that’s foldable and portable. See at Bluetti

More Perks from BLUETTI

BLUETTI is offering even more perks and rewards for its customers, and those who spend over $1,000 at BLUETTI (via bluettipower.com) from November 11, 00:00 until November 29, 23:59 (PDT) are eligible for a lucky draw to win one of several prizes: EB3A, PS70, AC50S solar generation, $50-$100 coupons, and other BLUETTI gifts.

In addition to the lucky draw, buyers will also receive additional giveaways when they reach certain spending thresholds. For example, a $5,000 purchase will qualify for a mini fridge.

BLUETTI will offer three different packages for its Mystery Boxes: Basic, Pro, and Premium. Every customer will have the option to purchase any of these mystery boxes without a limit on quantity to receive a prize. A Mystery Box for $199 could contain a 700Wh solar generator that normally costs over $900, saving you hundreds of dollar during this Black Friday. To find the best deals and the products you can win, visit BLUETTI’s website to find out more.

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals (2022) Visit BLUETTI’s website for even more limited-time deals, and snap some of the best portable power stations, battery packs, and solar panels before November 30th. See at Bluetti

We thank BLUETTI for sponsoring this post.