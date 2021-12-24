The BLUETTI Christmas Sale is Live- Deals on Solar Generators, Panels and More

If you didn’t get the chance to take advantage of the Black Friday sale from BLUETTI, there’s no need to feel like you’ve missed out. Another sale is beginning now, to bring big Christmas deals to some of the best power stations and solar products. This will be your last chance to save up to 30% on these products before the new year. We put together some of the best deals that available from this Christmas sale event.

Best Deal: AC300 & B300 Modular Power Stations

(Starts at $3,199 (originally $3,699) — save up to $3,400-plus with solar bundles)

Out of all of the amazing deals that you can find in this sale, we found this one to be the top pick. This deal is the best way to get the AC300 and its external battery packs – the B300. The AC300 is a compact power station with a 3000W pure sine wave inverter under the hood. This is one of the best-valued power stations with solar power inputs on the market. The AC300 itself doesn’t have any battery built-in, which significantly reduces the weight. Yet, each AC300 can accept up to four external B300 batteries packs, bringing the system’s overall capacity to a whopping 12,288Wh! The modular design makes it possible for an individual person to move the whole system one by one. Use this setup indoors, outdoors, or in whatever situation you need.

The B300 battery modules use top-of-the-range LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) cells, making up 3,500-plus life cycles. In other words, with one cycle per day, the B300’s can last over 10 years before the maximum capacity drop to 80%.

Furthermore, the AC300 can be charged with both AC and solar simultaneously at up to a groundbreaking 5400W, while being connected to two B300 battery modules. Additionally, the BLUETTI AC300 also allows for the connection of the new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, which will double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh, to power your whole families’ essential needs for days on end.

Best Solution For Vanlifers, RVers, and Campers: AC200MAX and B230

Starts at $1,899 (originally $2,099) — save up to $1,600-plus with solar bundles

The BLUETTI AC200 MAX is the all-around upgraded version of BLUETTI’s most popular classic model, the AC200 (which was originally launched on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo). This new version of the AC200 MAX is powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery, but it can also take up to two external batteries including the B230 or B300. When combined, this can add up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230’s, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300’s.

Equipped with the 900W advanced MPPT solar controller, the AC200 MAX can be charged quickly. Your max charging speeds can reach up to 80% with direct sunshine in around 2 hours.

More Great Deals: EB55, EB70S, and More

The products we’ve listed above are for people that need a massive amount of power. If you’re looking for a more portable solution, but still want to use solar power features, these deals stand out in this year’s BLUETTI Christma sale.

Make sure you check out the newly released BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S – ultra-portable solar generators for power on the go. The relatively larger unit is the EB70S which is packed with an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack. It is the enhanced version of BLUETTI EB70 which was released earlier this year.

If you want something a little smaller, the EB55 has a 700W inverter under the hood and carries a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack that results in better portability. The EB70S is now offering a $100 straight saving for the Christmas sale, bringing the total price down to $549 (was $649) and the EB55 to $449 (when a $50 OFF coupon is applied). These are the exact same offers that you were able to find during the big Black Friday sale, so you’re still getting the best deal of the year.

When you combine these units with solar panels, these power stations are able to save our life when the wall outlets are out of reach or when the grid goes down.

Recommended BLUETTI Bundles for Christmas:

AC300+2 B300+3 PV200 Premium Combo:

AC300: 3000W Power Station Module

B300: 3072Wh LFP External Battery

PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$5699 (Reg. $7444)

AC200Max+3 PV200 For Off-grid Life Tryout:

AC200MAX: 2200W, 2048Wh Expandable Solar Generator

PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$2999 (Reg. $3746)

AC200P+3 PV200 A Must-have For Glamping:

AC200P: 2000W, 2000Wh Solar Generator

PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$2779 (Reg. $3446)

EB70S+PV200 Ultra-Portable Combo:

EB70S: 800W, 716Wh Solar Generator

PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$949 (Reg. $1148)

EB55+PV200 Ultra-Portable Combo:

EB55: 700W, 537Wh Solar Generator

PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel

$899 (Reg. $1048)

