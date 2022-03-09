BLUETTI Kicks Off their Spring Sale 2022

Springtime is always considered to be the most comfortable weather to reconnect with nature. A portable power station that provides a reliable source of power proves a boon when heading out. BLUETTI, a global leader in the user-side of the energy storage industry, it’s now offering a March Madness spring sale across some of its product lineups. Let us take a closer look!

BLUETTI Spring Sale 2022 Kicks Off

Date: Feb 22 – Feb 14

The BLUETTI 2000Wh AC200P is such a power beast that is capable of powering 17 devices at the same time and promises 3500+ charge cycles with a LiFePO4 battery inside. It supports up to 700W solar input and can be fully charged in 4 hours.

BLUETTI is now offering the AC200P at its lowest price ever, you can nab it for $1499, which is down from its usual price of $1699 .

AC300 is 100% modular and comes without an internal battery. It features a 3000W pure sine wave inverter and can go full-time solar with the capability of receiving 2400W unrivaled MPPT solar charging input. If you hook it up with four B300 (3,072Wh storage capacity for each) batteries, it can be expanded up to 12,288Wh. BLUETTI has also offered a Fusion Box Pro to bring the overall capacity to a mind-blowing 24,576Wh and the power output to 6,000W. This is enough to power almost all energy needs from larger households to off-grid adventures.

AC200MAX is actually the first modular solar power station from BLUETTI. Despite looking like the AC200P, AC200MAX is just better. It integrates a 2048Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack that holds up to 3,500 cycles and a 2200-watt pure sine wave inverter while offering faster solar and AC charging options.

It allows a max of 900W for solar input and 500W through AC charging. When being charged simultaneously with solar and AC wall outlet, AC200MAX can be charged up in less than two hours. With the BLUETTI App, everything happening in the AC200MAX can all be controlled and monitored from a distance.

EB55 & EB70: Small Yet Packs a Punch

These two siblings come with a compact body that contains the same 700W inverter with different storage capacities- 537Wh for EB55 and 716Wh for EB70. Both of them feature a combination of 200W AC and 200W solar input for quick charging. This is combined with a 15W wireless charger as well as sufficient outputs that are enough to power up 10+ devices at the same time.

Other Recommended BLUETTI Bundles:

Product Model Original Price Spring Sale Offer Discount

Product Model Original Price Spring Sale Offer Discount AC200P $1,799 $1,499 $300 EB150 $1,099 $899 $200 EB240 $1,599 $1,199 $400 EB55-Gray $499 $449 $50 AC200P+3*PV200 $3,446 $2,779 $667 EB70S+PV200 $1,148 $999 $149

Check out all the BLUETTI Spring sale deals at bluettipower.com.

BLUETTI Spring Sale 2022 Kicks Off

Date: Feb 22 – Feb 14

We thank BLUETTI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.