BLUETTI Is Having a Huge Summer Sale – Save Up to $947

It’s time to get ready for summer by making sure you have the right gear. When planning your next beach visit, camping trip, or off-grid adventure, make sure you have the proper equipment before you go. BLUETTI is kicking off the Summer season with a huge sale on some of their best products. The company specializes in portable power stations, with different models to fit every type of situation.

BLUETTI also offers portable solar generators that are quiet, green, and will be perfect for off-grid activities. With all of their solutions aimed at improving your getaways, BLUETTI is a pioneer of solar and battery solutions. This is your chance to get some great discounts on these types of products.

BLUETTI EB70 Portable Power Station [Use Code: EB70 for $100 off]

One of the highlights of the summer sale is the EB70. This portable power station has a massive 716Wh capacity and 700W rated wattage. This is ideal for powering things like mini-fridges, air pumps, laptops, and more. The premium battery is an ultra-stable LiFePO4, which makes the EB70 able to hit 2500+ life cycles before reaching 80% capacity.

This power station has the ability to charge 12 different devices at the same time, thanks to its large selection of ports.

4x 100-120V AC

2x USB-c 100W

2x USB-A 5V/3A

1x Wireless Charger 15W

1x CarPort 12V/10A

2x DC 12V/10A

There are also several ways to charge your EB70, depending on what you have available. You can use your car outlet, a generator, a wall outlet, or the BLUETTI SP200 solar panel. By using the solar panel, you can charge the EB70 wherever you have sunlight. If you get the EB70 power station along with the SP200 solar panel, you can save $210 during the summer sale.

BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station [Use Code: SUMMER200 for $200 off]

BLUETTI’s portable power stations come in multiple different sizes, and for those of you that need a bit more juice, the AC200P is prepared to deliver. This large-capacity Power Station is for bigger equipment that you need to keep running indoors and outdoors. With a 2000W output and 17 different ports, this is ideal for high-powered equipment. A small interactive smart-touch display makes using this power station easy. This display will show you the current, voltage, power, temperature, and charging status.

6x AC 2000W

1x DC12V/10A

2x DC 12V/3A

1x DC12V/25A

1x PD 60W USB-C

2x Wireless Charger 15W

4x 5V/3A USB-A

The AC200P has five different ways to charge. The included AC adapter can charge your battery at 500W. Use the car charger with a 12V/24V charging capacity for when you’re away from a power outlet. This can also be charged with a generator powered by gasoline, propane, or diesel. A lead-acid battery will charge the AC200 at 8.2A. Then, of course, you can charge it with solar panels for off-grid situations.

If you pair your purchase of the AC200 with three of the SP200 solar panels, you can save a massive $947 at your checkout.

BLUETTI EB150 [Code: CODE: SUMMER200 for $200 off] &

BLUETTI EBEB240 [Code: SUMMER200 for $200 off]

BLUETTI EB150/EB240 are all-in-one solar generators that offer two different battery capacities. For more than two years, these products have been a favorite among BLUETTI customers. Their solid aluminum case makes this a super durable and reliable portable power station. With a 1000Watt pure sine wave inverter, they are capable of powering most of your appliances outdoors and indoor. BLUETTI EB150 and EB240 both support up to 500watt MPPT solar input. On days with ideal sunshine, the EB150 can be charged up in as little as 4.5 hours, and 7.2 hours for the EB240.

The EB150/EB240 can power energy-hungry appliances and devices, with a battery life that can extend throughout the day.

CPAP(60w) 22+Hrs

Fan(12w) 106Hrs

Laptop(60w) 22+ Recharges

Smartphone 128+ Recharges

Led lantern light(10w) 128Hrs

LCD TV(100w) 12.8+Hrs

We thank BLUETTI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.