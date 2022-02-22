BLUETTI’s 2022 Spring Sale Starts Now

Springtime is nearly here which means many people will be heading out and reconnection with nature. While you might be eager to get out and start enjoying the warmer weather, don’t forget to bring a reliable source of power with you. BLUETTI is just kicking off their 2022 spring sale where you can get a fantastic deal on a portable power station. These are a few of the best products that you can grab during this sales event.

Shop BLUETTI’s Spring Sale [February 22 – March 14]

AC200P – A Versatile Power Monster

Original Price: $1,699

Spring Sale Price: $1,499

The BLUETTI 2000Wh AC200P is a high-performance power station that is capable of powering 17 devices simultaneously. Designed to last for an extremely long time, the unit promises 3500+ charge cycles with its LiFePO4 battery. It supports a solar input of up to up to 700W and can be fully charged in 4 hours. BLUETTI is now offering the AC200P at its lowest price ever, you can grab it for $1,499 which is down from its usual price of $1,699.

AC300 & B300 Modular Power Station Combo

Original Price: $3,699

Spring Sale Price: $3,599

This deal is the best way to get the AC300 and its external battery packs – the B300. The AC300 is a compact power station with a 3000W pure sine wave inverter under the hood. This is one of the best-valued power stations with solar power inputs on the market. The AC300 itself doesn’t have any battery built-in, which significantly reduces the weight. Yet, each AC300 can accept up to four external B300 batteries packs, bringing the system’s overall capacity to a whopping 12,288Wh! The modular design makes it possible for an individual person to move the whole system one by one. Use this setup indoors, outdoors, or in whatever situation you need.

The B300 battery modules use top-of-the-range LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) cells, making up 3,500-plus life cycles. In other words, with one cycle per day, the B300’s can last over 10 years before the maximum capacity drop to 80%.

Furthermore, the AC300 can be charged with both AC and solar simultaneously at up to a groundbreaking 5400W, while being connected to two B300 battery modules. Additionally, the BLUETTI AC300 also allows for the connection of the new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, which will double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh, to power your whole families’ essential needs for days on end.

BLUETTI AC200 MAX – The Best Mid-weight Power System

The BLUETTI AC200 MAX is the all-around upgraded version of BLUETTI’s most popular classic model, the AC200. This new version of the AC200 MAX is powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery, but it can also take up to two external batteries including the B230 or B300. When combined, this can add up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230’s, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300’s.

Equipped with the 900W advanced MPPT solar controller, the AC200 MAX can be charged quickly. Your max charging speeds can reach up to 80% with direct sunshine in around 2 hours.

EB55 & EB70 : Small and Powerful

These two units come with a compact body that contains the same 700W inverter. Each device comes with different storage capacities, 537Wh for EB55 and 716Wh for EB70. Both of them feature a combination of 200W AC and 200W solar input for quick charging. Enjoy 15W wireless charging in combination with sufficient outputs that are enough to power over ten devices at the same time.

BLUETTI has over ten years of experience in creating high-quality power stations. They are an innovator in solar technology and continue to create products that improve our power consumption needs. Don’t miss out on the spring sale and take advantage of this opportunity to be prepared with a dependable power station.