BMax B1 mini PC $94 $111 Save $17 If you've been looking for an affordable mini PC, this one's got you covered. Get it now for just $94.

It's hard to ignore the fact that mini PCs are having a bit of a moment. While they've been around for some time, they didn't really offer a great package, leaving much to be desired. But that's changed quite a bit thanks to a variety of choices on Amazon that deliver powerful, compact, and affordable mini PC options.

There's something for everyone at this point, whether you're looking to find a gaming PC or just need something for home automation. But if you need something barebones that won't break the bank, we think the BMax B1 mini PC is going to be just the thing. Right now, for a limited time, you're able to get this mini PC for just $94, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about the BMax B1 mini PC?

When it comes to the size, you're looking at a device that you can easily take with you no matter where you go. It's powered by an Intel N4000 dual-core processor that runs at 1.1GHz but can ramp up to 2.6GHz during burst. You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM, along with 128GB of SSD storage.

If you need more space, you can always install more, by swapping out the SSD for something with a higher capacity. The PC also comes with Windows 11, making it easy to use right out of the box. When it comes to connectivity, you get four USB-A, along with two HDMI ports, Ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The mini PC also features wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5. The brand also throws in a 12-month warranty just in case you need support later on down the line. While you can use this computer for basic computing needs, you can also set up a home security setup, smart home hub, or media center PC.