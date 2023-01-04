Although it's only been a few months since the iPhone 14 series launch, leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup have already started cropping up online. We recently learned that Apple is planning to give the regular iPhone 15 models a 'Pro' camera upgrade, and the devices could launch with the same 48MP primary camera as the iPhone 14 Pro models. Now, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple has already placed initial orders for iPhone 15 display.

Kuo notes that Apple has contracted Chinese display supplier BOE to supply displays for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in the second half of this year. Although BOE is not a major player in the display supply chain for the Pro models this year, it will reportedly begin mass shipments of high-end LTPO panels for next year's models. This could make it the largest supplier of iPhone displays overall, beating long-term leader Samsung Display.

"BOE has beaten Samsung and secured most 2H23 new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders. If development and production proceed smoothly over the next few months, BOE will become the largest display supplier for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% (compared to Samsung's 30%).

BOE is expected to start mass shipments of LTPO displays for high-end iPhones in 2024, with Samsung and LG Display also being suppliers. If BOE can obtain orders for 20-30% of the 2H24 high-end iPhone LTPO displays and maintain a market share of around 70% for 2H24 low-end iPhone displays, then BOE will likely become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone in 2H24," Kuo wrote.

BOE has previously been in the running to supply high-end OLED panels for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. However, Apple reportedly limited BOE's supply to a small fraction of the total volume due to failed product validation tests and contracted Samsung for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max panels, which feature the new pill-shaped cutout for the dynamic island.

Source: Medium

Via: MacRumors