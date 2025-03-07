Summary Bolt Graphics introduces the Zeus GPU as fastest ever

The Zeus GPU boasts 10x performance over the RTX 5090

New approach to GPU design with chiplet and path tracing hardware

There isn't a lot of competition among the best graphics cards, especially when looking at GPUs as powerful as the RTX 5090. But startup Bolt Graphics is looking to change that with its new Zeus GPU. The company calls it the "fastest graphics processor ever," it can handle everything from HPC to film rendering to gaming, and Bolt claims that it offers performance that's 10 times what the RTX 5090 is capable of in certain applications.

Bolt Graphics is taking a new approach to GPU design

And apparently it clobbers what Nvidia's been doing

It's difficult to neatly put the Zeus GPU in a bucket, as the company says it "completely redesigned the GPU" from the ground up. ServeTheHome published a deep dive on the architecture and performance claims, and there's a lot to unpack.

Let's start with that 10x performance claim. Surprisingly enough, Bolt didn't make that claim around an enterprise-level workload. That performance claim comes from rendering with path tracing. According to Bolt, it's able to achieve the performance of 280 RTX 5090 GPUs with just 28 of its Zeus GPUs, and at a fraction of the power. The application here is for a rendering farm working on offline tasks, but it's not hard to see how this could scale down to accommodate real-time rendering scenarios.