Bonoch “Ok-to-Wake” Smart Nursery Light Review: Soothing sounds and light for sleeping and waking

Getting a toddler into a regular sleeping pattern can be a herculean task in itself. But this company has designed smart a smart device for your nursery designed to help you and your child sleep soundly. Bonoch has introduced its “Ok-to-Wake” smart nursery light which is more than smart – it’s brilliant.

Not only can it help your little one to sleep and wake up at the correct time meaning parents can get some sleep, but it can help you chill out and focus on a specific task at other times of the day. The Bonoch OK-to-wake clock is much more than a night light and white noise machine that can help little ones get to sleep.

Its range of soothing sounds and timer will play sounds for a specified length of time and can automatically switch off the sounds whilst the nightlight gives comfort. The OK to wake light also lets your little ones know when it is time to wake up in the morning. The light can help them adjust to sleeping in their own room on their own and wake automatically.

Bonoch Smart Nursery Light: Pricing and Availability

Bonoch offers a range of products that are specifically designed for the nursery. The OK-to-wake clock is priced at $49.99 from the Bonoch store. It is also available on Amazon at the same price.

Bonoch Smart Nursery Light: Specifications

Feature Description Input 100-240v ~50/60Hz Power Light 3.8W, Speaker 3W Supported Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Supported OS Android 5.0 or higher, iOS 9.0 or higher Lumens 125lm +/- 10% Color temperature 2700K Color Rendering Index (CRI) > 80 Operating temperature –10C to 40C Lifespan 25000 hours

About this review: This review was written after testing a Bonoch smart nursery light, provided by Bonoch for a period of two months. Bonoch did not have any input in this article.

What’s in the box?

The Bonoch smart nursery light comes with an AC power adapter, a USB A to USB C Power cable, and a user manual.

To use the nursery light, plug it in and switch it on. There are several controls on the body of the light itself to get you started. You can press the musical note to cycle through one of three sound modes which play sounds associated with nature, animal, and lullaby categories.

Select the sound you require within the categories using the play icon close to the sound category selection. Short press to either play or pause the sounds and use the volume controls to adjust the sound level so that it is not too intrusive. You can turn the light on or off using the app and adjust the timer to automatically shut down after 30, 60, 120, or 240 minutes.

Other features must evidently be controlled in the app.

Design and Features

The Bonoch nursery light is nevertheless simple to pair with the app on your mobile phone. Download the app and create an account. Plug the nursery light in and make sure that you are connected to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network (most smart apps work best over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection).

When the nursery light is powered, it automatically will enter pairing mode and the app will display the icon to connect to the smart nursery light. Click the icon and add the device. The whole process takes seconds. Once the nursery light has been added, click the icon to enter the app to adjust settings.

The app really makes this light useful and takes it out of the realm of a nightlight for children. Yoga and meditation aficionados will also love it. Obviously, you can schedule a specific time for the light to switch on and the sounds to start and customize the light across the color spectrum to have essentially whichever color light you want.

Specifically, you can play the sounds for as long or as little as you want. The light and sounds will switch off at a pre-determined time. You can also set a timer to count down and stop. If you don’t have your phone nearby, you can tap the top of the light unit to switch on the warm soft white light – for example, to feed the baby after the scheduled time has passed.

Chiefly, there is a range of pre-set scenarios in the app which are configured with pre-set sound and color. Choose one of these sound/color combinations and set a timer for light operation. Before you save the scenario you can add different color and sound combinations, and preview the selection.

In addition to the standard configurations, there seems to be no limit to the combinations you can choose even if you choose a default option. Overall, I spent far too long creating sound color options for different times of the day. Even so, each scheduled scene is displayed on the app, with the color chosen.

During use, you can quickly change the scenario so a different sound and light combination is played. Equally, you can alter the volume too in the app, and change the colors as you go.

I was a little disappointed that there was no option to cycle through the color range if you wanted to. Although, I totally get that if you are trying to train a child to only get out of bed when a certain light color is showing, the color cycling could be very confusing.

Additionally, I was underwhelmed with some of the sounds. Generally, children fall asleep in a moving car – but there are options for the sound of a fan and a vacuum cleaner – why not a car?

Another point is that the Nature sounds include water drops, rain, fountain, stream, wave, and waterfalls. As a result, you could find yourself needing to go to the toilet every time you hear running water. Conversely, it is totally relaxing if you can relax to water sounds. Furthermore, the crackling fire sound was very realistic and would alarm me if I woke up to that sound.

Who should buy a Bonoch nursery light?

Buy a Bonoch nursery light, if:

You have a newborn baby that will not settle

You have toddlers that need to establish sleep and wake routines and not disturb your sleep

You need an aid for your meditating routine, letting you listen to white noise for an hour or two

Why I like the Bonoch nursery light

All things considered, I initially thought that the Bonoch nursery light was just a nightlight for babies. However, I have automated the set of lights to do different things for me.

Accordingly, the light and sound combo can now be controlled by my smart speaker. Certainly, now I can enjoy the cool blue lights in a darkened room and listen to the sounds of somewhere like the Maldives whilst I am having a bath.

Generally, during the day I have both ambient sounds and light when I’m working. I used it to drown out the sound of my neighbor fixing his car. I can stare into the light willing it to cycle around the colors – although it is not intended to do that.

All in all, the Bonoch nursery light is not cheap at $49.99 on Amazon and on Bonoch’s website itself – but it does far more than just lull babies to sleep. Indeed, as a training aid for young kids, it will help them learn when it is ok to get up. Beyond that, it gives you soft lighting when you do not want to wake anyone else up in the room. But best of all, it wakes me with the sound of waves crashing on the beach. At least, just for a moment – I think I’m actually there.